Tripura election constituency-wise winner list 2023: List of leading, trailing candidates

Tripura election winner list/result 2023: The counting of votes for 60 assembly constituencies in Tripura is underway, with final results expected by evening. All eyes will be on the performance of the ruling BJP, following its 2018 victory when it ended the 25 year-long rule of the Left. Meanwhile, this time, Congress and the Left have joined hands to challenge the BJP. Exit polls have given an edge to the BJP and its ally, Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) and they are predicted to be very close to or cross the majority mark on its own, leaving the Left-Congress combine behind. A hung assembly may also be on the cards, going by the Times Now-ETG research exit polls results. The TIPRA-Motha is expected to make an impressive debut and snag a large chunk of seats in the tribal-dominated districts. (Follow Tripura election 2023 results Live updates here)

Tripura election 2023 results winner list: Will BJP retain its power in the state?(File)