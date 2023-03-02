Home / India News / Tripura election constituency-wise winner list 2023: List of leading, trailing candidates

Tripura election constituency-wise winner list 2023: List of leading, trailing candidates

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 02, 2023 10:40 AM IST

Tripura election constituency-wise winner list 2023: All eyes are set on the ruling BJP's performance, following its 2018 win when it ended the 25 year-long rule of the Left. Below is the full list of Tripura leading and trailing candidates.

Tripura election winner list/result 2023: The counting of votes for 60 assembly constituencies in Tripura is underway, with final results expected by evening. All eyes will be on the performance of the ruling BJP, following its 2018 victory when it ended the 25 year-long rule of the Left. Meanwhile, this time, Congress and the Left have joined hands to challenge the BJP. Exit polls have given an edge to the BJP and its ally, Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) and they are predicted to be very close to or cross the majority mark on its own, leaving the Left-Congress combine behind. A hung assembly may also be on the cards, going by the Times Now-ETG research exit polls results. The TIPRA-Motha is expected to make an impressive debut and snag a large chunk of seats in the tribal-dominated districts. (Follow Tripura election 2023 results Live updates here)

Tripura election 2023 results winner list: Will BJP retain its power in the state?(File)
Tripura election 2023 result full winner list: Here is the full list of leading/trailing candidates from their respective seats

ConstituencyLeading candidateParty
AgartalaSudip Roy BarmanCONG
AmarpurRanjit DasBJP
AmbassaSuchitra DebbarmaBJP
AmpinagarPatal Kanya JamatiaBJP
AsharambariAnimesh DebbarmaTIPRA
BadharghatMinarani SarkarBJP
BagbassaJadab Lal NathBJP
BagmaRam Pada JamatiaBJP
BamutiaKrishnadhan DasBJP
BanamalipurRajib BhattacharjeeBJP
BarjalaDilip Kumar DasBJP
BeloniaGoutam SarkarBJP
BishalgarhSushanta DebBJP
BoxanagarShamsul HoqueCPM
ChandipurKrishnendu ChowdhuryCPM
CharilamJishnu Dev VarmaBJP
ChhawmanuJiban Mohan TripuraCPM
DhanpurPratima BhoumikBJP
DharmanagarBiswabandhu SenBJP
FatikroySudhangshu DasBJP
GolaghatiHimani DebbarmaBJP
HrishyamukhDipayan ChoudhuryBJP
JolaibariDebendra TripuraCPM
JubarajnagarMalina DebnathBJP
Kadamtala-KurtiDilip TantiBJP
KailashaharMoboshar AliBJP
Kakraban-SalgarahJitendra MajumderBJP
Kalyanpur-PramodenagarPinaki Das ChowdhuryBJP
KamalasagarAntara Sarkar DebBJP
KamalpurManoj Kanti DebBJP
KanchanpurRajendra ReangCPM
KaramchharaPaul DanghsuTIPRA
KarbookPriyamani DebbarmaCPM
KhayerpurRatan ChakrabortyBJP
KhowaiNirmal BiswasCPM
KrishnapurBikash DebbarmaBJP
MajlishpurSushanta ChowdhuryBJP
MandaibazarSwapna DebbaramaTIPRA
ManuPravat ChowdhuryCPM
MatarbariAbhishek DebroyBJP
MohanpurRatan Lal NathBJP
NalcharKishor BarmanBJP
PabiachharaSatyaban DasCONG
PanisagarBinay Bhushan DasBJP
PencharthalSadhan Kumar ChakmaCPM
PratapgarhRebati Mohan DasBJP
RadhakishorepurPranajit Singha RoyBJP
Raima ValleyNandita Debbarma ReangTIPRA
RajnagarSudhan DasCPM
RamchandraghatRanjit DebbarmaTIPRA
RamnagarSurajit DattaBJP
SabroomJitendra ChoudhuryCPM
SantirbazarPramod ReangBJP
SimnaBrishaketu DebbarmaTIPRA
SonamuraShyamal ChakrabortyCPM
SurmaAnjan DasCPM
SuryamaninagarRam Prasad PaulBJP
TakarjalaShyamal DebbarmaCPM
TeliamuraAbhijit SarkarTIPRA
Town BordowaliManik SahaBJP
tripura elections
