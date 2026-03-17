Tripura: TTAADC election to be held on April 13, counting on April 17

Elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) will be held on April 13, state election commissioner (SEC) Manoj Kumar announced on Tuesday. The counting of votes will take place on April 17. “The entire election process is slated for completion by April 18,” Kumar added. (Facebook/TTAADC)

Kumar told reporters that the formal poll notification will be issued on March 18 and the polling for all 28 seats will be held on April 13. “The entire election process is slated for completion by April 18,” Kumar added.

A total of 9,62,697 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

“The notification of the poll would be issued on March 18. The last date for candidates to file nominations would be March 25, while scrutiny of their nomination papers would be on March 26. The last date of withdrawing nomination papers is March 28,” Kumar said.

Polling will be conducted from 7am to 4pm. If required, re-polling will be held on April 16.

The Tipra Motha party, led by Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma, has been heading the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council ( TTAADC) since 2021.

The Left Front, which is in the Opposition, has already announced 27 candidates, including 25 candidates from the Communist Party of India (M) and one each from the Communist Party of India and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP).