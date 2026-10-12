Tripura: Two held for attacking on-duty hospital staff members in Agartala

Two people were arrested on Sunday for attacking staff members of a hospital in Tripura's capital Agartala while on duty, police said on Monday.

Police said that they arrested two people in connection with the case. (Representative)

Police said the incident occurred on October 8, when Pradip Kumar Singha was on night duty at the main gate of Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital as part of his official duties. He saw a vehicle approaching the hospital's main gate at a very high speed.

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Though he gave a signal to stop the vehicle, the driver allegedly accelerated, and while entering through the hospital's main gate, the vehicle struck the roadside wall.

Later, a few people got involved in an argument with the driver, which escalated into a scuffle. Pradip and other staff members tried to intervene when the accused persons attacked them with sticks and sharp weapons. As a result, they received injuries.

Pradip, who received serious injuries, was admitted to the hospital. Police said that they arrested two people in connection with the case.

" A case was registered under sections 132, 121(2), 118(2), 109, 3(5) of BNS, 2023 and sections 281, 184 of MV Act on October 8 based on the complaint filed by Pradip Singha. We arrested two persons on Sunday", a police official said.