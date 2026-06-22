'Truth must come out at temple': Karnataka BJP plans meeting over MLC election cross-voting

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka unit will convene its legislature party meeting at the Sri Manjunatheshwara Temple in Dharmasthala in an effort to address allegations that some of its MLAs voted against the party during last week’s legislative council elections, state chief BY Vijayendra said on Sunday. Karnataka Legislative Assembly LoP R Ashoka and state BJP president B Y Vijayendra congratulate party elected candidates Lingaraj Patil and Raghu R, who emerged victorious in the Legislative Council seats that went to polls. (Handout via PTI Photo)

According to leaders in the know, legislators are likely to be asked to “take an oath before Lord Manjunatha” and declare whether they voted against the party’s official candidates in the election held through a secret ballot system.

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“Irrespective of who they are, the MLAs have betrayed their mother. We are believers in God. Everyone should come to Dharmasthala. A legislature party meeting will be held there. The truth should come out at the temple, and a decision will be taken,” Vijayendra said, adding the meeting could be held within a week.

He said media reports and discussions on social media suggesting that at least four BJP MLAs cross voted had cast suspicion over the party’s entire legislature wing. “Our party workers have expressed displeasure about the conduct of our legislators. This development has, in a way, caused suspicion about 63 BJP legislators,” he said. “Whoever is found guilty of cross voting will have to face action regardless of seniority.”

Also read | Cross voting helps Cong gain control of state’s upper house

Vijayendra said he had spoken to BJP president Nitin Nabin and would travel to New Delhi with leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka assembly R Ashoka to brief the party leadership.

The party has constituted a fact finding panel comprising CT Ravi, Mahesh Tenginakai and N Mahesh to examine the charges.

The dispute followed elections to seven Legislative Council seats in which the Congress won five and the BJP secured two, while the JD(S) failed to win the seat it contested. Congress candidates collectively received 151 votes, exceeding the party’s expected strength of 140.

The BJP, which has 64 MLAs, saw its two candidates receive a combined 56 votes, while the JD(S), with 18 legislators, secured only 14 votes for its candidate.

According to the BJP’s allocation, each of its candidates was expected to receive 30 votes. Raghu Kautilya received 29 valid votes after one ballot cast in his favour was rejected because of an error. Lingaraj Patil secured 27 votes, one short of the minimum required in the initial count, but was declared elected in the elimination round.