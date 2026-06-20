The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command has summoned the Karnataka unit chief Vijayendra Yediyurappa along with the Leader of Opposition in the assembly R Ashoka to seek an explanation for the cross-voting in the state legislative council polls held on Thursday, said people aware of the details. BJP high command summons Karnataka unit over cross voting

The cross-voting, which led to the Congress gaining a majority in the legislative council, has set off concerns in the BJP that the opposition under new chief minister D K Sivakumar is consolidating its position in the state. Party leaders are wary that in the run-up to the 2028 assembly elections, intra-party differences and lack of strong leadership could weaken the party’s cadre and its bid for ousting the Congress from power.

A party functionary in Delhi said BJP president Nitin Nabin will meet Vijayendra, Ashoka and national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agrawal who is also the state in-charge on Tuesday.

“This is a serious breach of party discipline. Such instances are unheard of in the BJP. But more than just being a violation of the party’s discipline it shows the lack of leadership in the state,” said a senior party leader, speaking on condition of anonymity.

On Thursday, cross-voting by at least 11 legislators of the BJP and its ally the Janata Dal (Secular) helped the Congress win an additional fifth seat in Karnataka’s legislative council elections.

“The instance has exposed the chinks in the BJP’s armour. The state leadership needs to explain why the disgruntlement within the unit has not been addressed and how this has ended up helping the opposition. From what we have heard, between 5 to 6 MLAs have cross-voted,” said the functionary quoted above.

Talking to reporters, Vijayendra said the party will take stern action against the MLAs who went against the party line: “...yesterday, during the voting, there were six to seven cross-votes from the JD(S) side as well. From BJP too, at least four to five cross-votes have happened. There is no question of forgiving the MLAs in our party who have cross-voted. They will not be forgiven. We also have some information on who might have played this game.”

While knives are out for the state president, a Lingayat leader, for failing to keep the team together, a state leader said Vijendra should not be “made the fall guy” as the national leadership has in “some way undermined” his position.

“While presidents have been appointed in nearly all of the states, there is no explanation for why Vijayendra’s name was not announced (to continue to be president for another term)...” said the second person. To be sure, Vijayendra’s term as president ends in November.

The cross-voting has also turned the focus to organisational appointments. There is speculation that the party might announce a slew of new appointments including a new state in-charge and a new LoP.

“The national team will be announced soon and there is chatter that the BJP may appoint a new OBC LoP to balance the caste equation. With Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga in the CM’s seat, the BJP is considering the possibility of appointing an OBC as the LoP…” said the second person.