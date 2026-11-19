Ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) lawmaker VS Babu, who shot to fame by defeating former chief minister MK Stalin in this year’s Tamil Nadu assembly polls, passed away on Thursday. He was 75. Babu was under treatment at Chennai’s MGM Healthcare since September 9 and suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday.

Ruling TVK lawmaker VS Babu.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Babu suffered a prolonged respiratory illness and remained under intensive care, the hospital said in a statement. “Despite comprehensive medical management and the best efforts of our multidisciplinary clinical team, his condition continued to deteriorate.”

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Chief minister C Joseph Vijay said he was deeply pained and saddened to hear the news of Babu’s passing. Vijay said Babu was completely dedicated to public life, mingling with the people and earning everyone’s love, support, and trust. He called Babu’s demise an irreparable loss. “I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to his family members, relatives, friends, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam functionaries, cadres, and all the people of the Kolathur constituency who are grief-stricken,” Vijay said in a statement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Stalin called Babu’s passing saddening. He noted reports stating that Babu’s health was improving during his prolonged hospital treatment and said the sudden news of his passing came as a shock. “I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to his bereaved family members and his party colleagues who are mourning the loss of Babu,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stalin called Babu’s passing saddening. He noted reports stating that Babu’s health was improving during his prolonged hospital treatment and said the sudden news of his passing came as a shock. “I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to his bereaved family members and his party colleagues who are mourning the loss of Babu,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Arlekar expressed grief over Babu’s demise. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Babu’s family, friends, and supporters. Arlekar remembered Babu’s public life and service and prayed to grant strength and courage to his family to bear this irreparable loss. “May his soul attain eternal peace,” Arlekar said in a statement.

Minister and TVK’s deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna visited the hospital and paid his last respects to Babu, who defeated Stalin by a margin of 8,795 votes in Kolathur, securing 82,997 votes.