Twisha Sharma death case latest updates: Husband Samarth Singh taken into custody by Bhopal Police

Samarth Singh, absconding husband of Twisha Sharma, who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died last week in Bhopal, has been taken into custody by Bhopal Police on Friday. Earlier today, Singh had reached the Jabalpur district court to surrender, his lawyer said. Visuals showed Singh arriving at the court wearing a cap, sunglasses, a gamcha and a face mask. Visuals show Singh arriving wearing a cap, sunglasses, gamcha and face mask. (Screengrab/HT)

However, the court directed him to surrender before the appropriate court having jurisdiction in the matter, news agency PTI reported.

The development came around an hour after he withdrew his anticipatory bail application filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Here are top developments from the case: Court orders second post-mortem: Family members of Twisha Sharma on Friday said the court has accepted their request and ordered a second post-mortem of Twisha Sharma’s body after her family’s request was accepted. The procedure will be carried out by a team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Also Read: Why did Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law call judges, CCTV vendors? Family seeks answers

Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh clarified that the post-mortem will be conducted in Bhopal, with arrangements being made for a special flight to bring the medical team for the examination.

The earlier post-mortem report stated that Sharma died due to “antemortem hanging by ligature” and also noted multiple simple injuries caused by blunt force on various parts of her body.

Samarth Singh withdraws anticipatory bail: Twisha Sharma’s husband, Samarth Singh, withdrew his anticipatory bail plea from the single bench of the High Court, his lawyer Jaydeep Kaurav said, according to PTI.

The anticipatory bail application had been filed after a lower court rejected his plea last week.

Case transferred to CBI: In a related development, the Madhya Pradesh government has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case and granted consent for the agency to take over the investigation. According to a Home Department notification, the probe in Crime No. 133/2026 registered at Katara Hills Police Station, Bhopal, has been handed over to the CBI.

Notice issued to Giribala Singh: The High Court on Friday also issued a notice to Twisha Singh's mother-in-law and ex-judge Giribala Singh, named in the case as an accused along with Samarth, on pleas seeking cancellation of her anticipatory bail filed by Twisha's father as well as the state government. Police had also issued the third and final notice for recording of statement to Giribala Singh on Thursday.

What had happened? Twisha Sharma originally from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead on May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal's Bagh Mugalia Extension. Her family alleged foul play and pointed to injury marks on her body. They claimed she had told them that her husband had assaulted her. She married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025.