Read full text of Twitter's statement on govt order to block more accounts
- Twitter, asked by govt to block more accounts, says open exchange of information has a positive global impact
Twitter on Monday said that it is cooperating with the central government which has asked the social media cooany to take down more accounts which may pose threat to law and order.
The IT ministry had, in a fresh order, had identified 1,178 such accounts and asked Twitter to ban them. The direction was given under Section 69 (A) of the IT Act that allows the government to take action against posts and accounts that may pose a threat to public order.
In a statement to HT, Twitter said it is concerned about the safety of its employees and has reached out to electronics and information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Here is the full text of Twitter's statement:
Safety of our employees is a top priority for us at Twitter. We continue to be engaged with the Government of India from a position of respect and have reached out to the Honourable Minister for a formal dialogue. An acknowledgement to the receipt of the non-compliance notice has also been formally communicated.
We review every report we receive from the government as expeditiously as possible, and take appropriate action regarding such reports while making sure we hold firm to our fundamental values and commitment to protecting the public conversation. An update is shared through our established channels of communication with the Government.
We strongly believe that the open and free exchange of information has a positive global impact, and that the tweets must continue to flow.
