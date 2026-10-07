Two cheetahs from Kuno released in MP’s Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday released two cheetahs, Vyom and Neera, in the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve (VDTR) in Sagar district, marking the first time cheetahs have been introduced into the reserve.

This is the first time cheetahs have been introduced into the reserve.

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Both cheetahs were brought from Kuno National Park. “Five soft release bomas (built within the release area to allow cheetahs to adjust gradually to their new environment) have been prepared for them in the Muhali range. Security and monitoring arrangements have been made in an area of about 439 hectares,” field director Rajneesh Singh said.

Speaking at the release programme, the chief minister said, “Cheetahs never have any conflict with humans. They live very peacefully.”

“I am releasing two cheetahs today, but next month we will bring two more,” the CM said

“If vultures are found anywhere in the largest numbers in the country, it is in Madhya Pradesh. This is a matter of fortune for us. If tigers are found anywhere in the largest numbers in the country, they too are in our own state. Similarly, there are gharials in Chambal,” the CM said.

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{{^usCountry}} “I am releasing two cheetahs today, but next month we will bring two more. These four will expand their family. They will flourish. They will emerge in a new way, in a new era,” the CM added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I am releasing two cheetahs today, but next month we will bring two more. These four will expand their family. They will flourish. They will emerge in a new way, in a new era,” the CM added. {{/usCountry}}

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Spread over 2,300 sq km, VDTR is home to around 30 tigers and 40 leopards. Experts said it would be a great experience for African cheetahs to co-exist with them.

African cheetahs were translocated for the first time in India in September 2022. As many as eight cheetahs from Namibia, 12 from South Africa and nine cheetahs from Botswana were translocated.