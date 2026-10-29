Two Madhya Pradesh sisters die by suicide with four children within hours: Police

Two sisters, including a 35-year-old pregnant woman, living at separate places allegedly died by suicide within six hours, along with four of their children in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, police said on Thursday, and added that they were investigating the circumstances behind the deaths.
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Police said the 35-year-old, who was eight months pregnant, jumped into a well with her three daughters and six-year-old son on Wednesday. The woman and her son died, while her daughters survived.
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Her 40-year-old sister allegedly jumped into a well along with her three children, including her 14-year-old and 11-year-old daughters and six-year-old son, after learning about her sister’s death. All four died.
Ravi Chauhan, a local police station in charge, said the younger sister was struggling with depression since her husband died in a road accident about one-and-a-half months ago.
“The woman was eight months pregnant and had been under stress after losing her husband. She went to the farm and jumped into a well with her three daughters and son. The daughters managed to save themselves and alerted family members. Villagers pulled out the woman and her son, but both had died,” Chauhan said.
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He added that her 14-year-old daughter, who survived, told police that her mother was worried about the family’s future and ongoing financial difficulties following her father’s death.
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He added that her 14-year-old daughter, who survived, told police that her mother was worried about the family’s future and ongoing financial difficulties following her father’s death.
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Jitendra Chandeliya, in charge of Kolaras police station, said the elder sister rushed to her farmland after receiving news of the 35-year-old’s death. He added that when she failed to return home by around 6pm, her family launched a search.
“At the farm, family members found footwear near a well. They then spotted a child’s body and alerted police. A police team reached the spot and recovered the bodies late on Wednesday night,” he said.
Police said the reason behind the elder sister’s alleged suicide remains unclear, although her family told police that the two sisters shared a close bond. “We are investigating the case and trying to ascertain the circumstances that led to this extreme step,” Chandeliya said.
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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Home/India News/Two Madhya Pradesh sisters die by suicide with four children within hours: Police
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