Two more die in Assam floods, landslides; toll rises to 19

Silchar: Two more people have died in Assam, taking the toll to 19, as floods and landslides triggered by continuous heavy rainfall have affected over 6.7 lakh people across the state, officials said. Floods and landslides triggered by continuous heavy rainfall have affected over 6.7 lakh people in Assam. (AFP)

Comparatively less rainfall was reported in Assam and other parts of the northeast in the last 48 hours; however, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya in the next 24 hours.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials, 14 people have died due to floods, and five deaths have been reported due to landslides since last Friday.

“One death each was reported from Cachar and Nagaon in the last 24 hours. Twelve persons died due to floods between Friday and Tuesday, including six on Tuesday,” an official said.

Major rivers in Assam, including the Brahmaputra, Barak, Kopili, Sonai, Dhaleshwari, Katakhal, and Kushiyara, are flowing above the danger level, and due to the steady rise in water levels, new areas are becoming inundated.

Nearly 15,000 hectares of agriculture land are presently underwater, and farmers have expressed concern over possible losses in agricultural production in the coming days.

Around 41,317 people have taken shelter in relief camps across 21 districts in Assam, and district administration authorities are providing them with food and other essentials.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that he had visited various flood-affected areas of Assam in the last two days and took stock of the situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah earlier this week called Sarma and assured support from the central government.

Member of parliament (MP) and president of the Assam Congress, Gaurav Gogoi, on Wednesday visited some of the flood-affected areas of Cachar district.