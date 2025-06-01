Floods batter northeastern states, death toll crosses 22; thousands affected | Latest updates

Over 22 people have died and thousands have been affected as torrential rains triggered severe floods, landslides, and flash floods across several northeastern states, causing widespread destruction over the past three days. The worst-hit states include Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh, where roads have been washed away, homes flattened, and many rendered homeless. Women travel by cycle rickshaws through a waterlogged street in Guwahati, Assam, on May 31, 2025, after heavy monsoon rains triggered floods and landslides.(AFP)

Several people are feared trapped as rescue operations continue amid ongoing rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for heavy to very heavy rain in parts of the Northeast, warning of further downpours in the coming days.

Flood situation across northeast

Assam

Eight people have died in Assam due to floods and landslides so far following continuous heavy rainfall that has submerged 17 districts and affected over 78,000 people, news agency PTI reported.

Five of the deaths occurred in Kamrup Metro due to landslides. Three districts are on red alert, and eight others are on orange alert. Rainwater flowing in from Arunachal and Meghalaya worsened the situation.

Massive waterlogging has left parts of Guwahati flooded for the second consecutive day, prompting rescue teams to evacuate stranded residents.

Lakhimpur is the worst-hit district, with over 41,600 people affected. Relief efforts are ongoing, with multiple agencies involved and several relief camps operational.

Mizoram

Heavy rainfall in Mizoram has triggered landslides, killing four people – three of whom were Myanmarese refugees – and injuring one more. The total rain-related death toll in the state now stands at five, PTI reported.

Landslides and rockfalls occurred in multiple locations, damaging 56 homes in 147 incidents across the state. National and intra-state highways have been blocked at 69 points. Sixty-three families have been moved to safer areas. Travellers to southern Mizoram remain stranded in Serchhip as a highway remains blocked by landslides.

Meghalaya

Two girls died due to lightning and another person drowned as heavy rain continued in Meghalaya on Saturday. Six deaths have been reported over the past three days, according to PTI. About 1,100 people across 49 villages have been affected by landslides, flash floods, and power disruptions.

Authorities are monitoring the situation, and emergency services are active. Extremely heavy rainfall is forecast in East and South West Khasi Hills in the next 24 hours. The government is considering calling paramilitary forces to assist in the search for a missing couple from Madhya Pradesh. Rain and poor visibility have delayed the operation since Friday.

Arunachal Pradesh

Chief minister Pema Khandu expressed grief over nine deaths caused by landslides—seven in East Kameng and two in Ziro valley—and announced ₹4 lakh ex-gratia for each victim's family.

With more rainfall expected, the CM urged people to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel, especially at night. He also warned against going near rivers or streams, as most water bodies in the state are overflowing.

The IMD has forecast heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning from June 1 to 5, and continued heavy rainfall on June 5 and 6.

Manipur

Relentless rainfall led to flood-like conditions in parts of Imphal on Saturday, resulting in major waterlogging and disrupting daily life. Streets were submerged in knee-deep water, and traffic was severely affected.

Low-lying areas saw water entering homes and shops, while inadequate drainage systems failed to handle the downpour, forcing locals to take emergency measures to protect their belongings.

(With PTI inputs)