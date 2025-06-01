Sikkim: 1,500 tourists stranded amid heavy rain, landslides; search for 8 missing people halted as Teesta swells

Around 1,500 tourists were stranded across north Sikkim on Saturday after landslides -- triggered by continuous rainfall -- blocked key roads. Rescue work underway after a vehicle carrying tourists plunged into the Teesta River in Mangan district, Sikkim. (File)(PTI)

Meanwhile, search efforts for the eight missing tourists were disrupted by heavy rain on Saturday. The rescue operation was later suspended as the Teesta River’s water level rose. The tourists went missing after their vehicle plunged over 1,000 feet into the river in Mangan district on Thursday night near Munsithang, along the Lachen-Lachung highway. The accident killed one person and injured two others.

Among the 11 tourists in the vehicle, two—Swayam Supratim Nayak and Sairaj Jena from Odisha—were rescued and are being treated at STNM Hospital in Gangtok. The missing include four from Odisha (Ajit Kumar Nayak, Sunita Nayak, Sahil Jena, Itshiri Jena), two from Tripura (Debjyoti Joy Dev, Swapnanil Deb), and two from Uttar Pradesh (Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, Ankita Singh).

Mangan district collector Anant Jain said four ID cards and six mobile phones were recovered from the riverbank near the crash site. The driver, identified as Passang Denu Sherpa from Singhik in North Sikkim, was also among those in the vehicle.

The Teesta River's water level rose sharply due to persistent heavy rainfall. The IMD has urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, stay indoors when possible, and steer clear of riverbanks and unstable slopes.

In Mangan, Sikkim, restoration work is ongoing on Sunday morning after one of the bases of the Phidang Bailey Bridge – linking Mangan to Chungthang – was partially damaged by the Teesta's strong current, news agency ANI reported.

A video released by ANI on Saturday captured the overflowing Teesta River with locals watching from the riverbanks in north Sikkim, where the water level increased due to intense rain.