IMD issues fresh 'red' alert for Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and more; warns of heavy rainfall

With the start of the Southwest Monsoon, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a multi-hazard warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall across states. In this warning, a fresh 'red' alert has been issued for Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. A car lies partially submerged as it wades through a flooded street after heavy rain showers in Mumbai on May 26, 2025.(AFP)

Furthermore, an orange alert has been issued for Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and other states for rainfall.

IMD weather update: Red alert issued for several states

As per the official statement shared by the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka, Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

A red alert was issued for these states on Monday after the IMD noted the start of the southwest monsoon. In Maharashtra, Mumbai experienced heavy rains, which brought the city to a standstill.

The rains in Mumbai also marked the earliest onset of monsoon in 75 years.

Orange alert on for Odisha, Punjab

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Odisha, parts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and parts of Gujarat. On Tuesday, Ahmedabad saw relief from the heat has rains lashed over the Gujarat capital.

In Odisha, district collectors have been warned of adverse weather due to the formation of a low-pressure area in the sea. 'A Low Pressure area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast. It is likely to move slowly northwards and become more marked during next 48 hours," states IMD.

IMD also added a hailstorm warning in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh. Furthermore, thunderstorms and heavy winds are expected in isolated places over Delhi, Chandigarh and Haryana.