Two transgender persons stabbed to death in Hyderabad: Police

Two transgender persons were killed by a group of unknown miscreants in Hyderabad’s Daibagh area in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said. (Representative Photo)

Police have identified the deceased as Yousuf alias Dolly and Mohd Riyaz alias Sofia, both in the age group of 25-30 years and residents of Jhirra near Tappachabutra.

Police said they were attacked around 1am on Wednesday by a group who allegedly hit them with bricks and stabbed them with knives.

Also Read: ‘Tantrik’ kills lesbian in Uttar Pradesh after promise to change her gender, arrested

“They were on a scooter, and around 1am, a group of miscreants waylaid them at Daibagh area and attacked them with concrete bricks and stabbed them with knives. Both transgender persons died on the spot,” deputy commissioner of police (South West) Kiran Khare told reporters.

Khare said that the police have recovered the knife allegedly used in the crime from the incident spot, adding that the bodies of the deceased persons were taken to hospital for post-mortem examination.

Meaawhile, police have detained a few unknown suspects for questioning, Khare said. “We have detained a few people in connection with the murder and are probing the case from all angles,” he said, adding that a double murder case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Preliminary inquiries by the police revealed that a love affair could be the reason behind the double murders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON