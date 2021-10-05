Two-finger test not done on woman officer, says IAF chief

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Tuesday rebuffed reports that an illegal two-finger test was conducted on a woman IAF officer to confirm rape after she accused a male colleague, a flight lieutenant, of the crime in Coimbatore.

“Let me assure you that the IAF is very strict when it comes to such incidents. We have no latitude for any misconduct or moral turpitude cases. The two-finger test (on the woman officer) is misreported. In actual fact this has not been done,” the IAF chief said in response to a question on the Coimbatore rape case.

Chaudhari’s comments came during the chief’s customary media interaction ahead of the 89th anniversary of IAF on October 8. He said action will be taken in the case according to law.

“We are well aware of the rules. And all disciplinary action that will come out from this inquiry (into the case) will be taken,” the IAF chief said. He took over as IAF chief on September 30 following the retirement of Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

According to the first information report (FIR) filed by the Tamil Nadu Police on September 20, seen by HT, the 28-year-old woman officer said she was raped on campus at the Air Force Administrative College in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district.

In the FIR, the woman officer accused IAF of subjecting her to an illegal two-finger test to confirm rape, of adopting a hostile attitude towards her during the inquiry, and of tampering with the evidence, as previously reported by Hindustan Times.

The allegations have come at a time when women are being given more opportunities in the armed forces to realise their full potential.

The headcount of women in the military has increased almost three-fold over the last six years, with more avenues being opened to them at a steady pace. As of February 2021, there were 9,118 women serving in the army, navy and air force.

One of the turning points for women in the military came in 2015 when IAF decided to induct them into the fighter stream. Earlier this year, the Indian Navy deployed four women officers on warships after a hiatus of almost 25 years. But tanks and combat positions in infantry are still no-go zones for women.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on September 24 opened an application window for women candidates to apply for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, 2021.

This came after the Supreme Court stressed on September 22 that it “cannot belie the aspirations of young girls” as it rejected the Union government’s request to delay the first-ever examination for women candidates for their entry into NDA, and directed that they be allowed to sit for the upcoming exam on November 14.