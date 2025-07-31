Search
UAE President, PM Modi stress deepening collaboration between countries

ByRezaul H Laskar
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 07:56 pm IST

The UAE is among India’s closest strategic partners in West Asia and a key supplier of energy, and home to 4.3 million Indian nationals

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan explored ways to deepen bilateral cooperation during a phone conversation on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (REUTERS FILE)
“The two leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the UAE,” the external affairs ministry said in a readout on the phone call on Thursday.

“They positively assessed the remarkable progress made across various sectors of bilateral cooperation and laid emphasis on further developing and deepening collaboration for the shared benefit of the peoples of both countries,” the readout added.

The UAE is among India’s closest strategic partners in West Asia and a key supplier of energy. The Emirates is also home to 4.3 million Indian nationals - one of the largest concentrations of expatriates in the region - and they are a major source of remittances.

During the conversation, Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Modi on becoming the second-longest serving premier in India’s history, and wished him continued success. Modi thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his wishes and his affection for the people of India.

