Udaipur tailor murder: Kanhaiya Lal cremated, thousands join amid prohibitory orders

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor who was beheaded by two Muslim men a day ago in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, was cremated amid tight security on Wednesday. Hundreds gathered for Lal’s funeral even despite prohibitory orders in place banning gatherings.

According to a report by news agency PTI, a massive number of police personnel was deployed during the funeral procession to maintain law and order.

The funeral procession began from Lal's residence, with chantings of 'death penalty' for the accused, and reached the Ashok Nagar funeral ground in the city. Some even raised saffron flags at the funeral procession. As the pyre was lit, those gathered raised slogans of ‘Kanhaiya Lal Amar Rahe’.

On Tuesday, the two Muslim men killed Lal in broad daylight and shared a chilling video of the same online. In the clip, the accused said they were 'avenging an insult to Islam'. One of them also issued threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The accused, Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed, were arrested by the Rajasthan Police within a few hours.

The incident sparked massive outrage and condemnation across India and across political lines. The incident even triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur, following which internet services were suspended across the state. Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC will remain in place in all the districts for the next one month, the administration said.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has urged the state police and administration to ensure that law and order is maintained at all times and take strict action against attempts to create disturbances. He also appealed to the public to maintain peace in light of the situation.

Earlier, Gehlot said that links of the killers with radical elements in India and abroad will be probed and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has accordingly been constituted to probe the crime.

