Uncertainty looms over who'll helm Tamil Nadu after Vijay's 3 unsuccessful visits to Lok Bhavan in 3 days

Suspense over government formation in Tamil Nadu reached a fever pitch on Friday as actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay met governor Rajendra Arlekar for the third time in three days and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) inched towards the majority mark. TVK chief Vijay meets Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar to stake claim to form the government at Lok Bhavan, in Chennai on Friday. (Tamil Nadu Lok Bhavan/ANI Photo)

But there was no official word from Lok Bhavan till the time of going to print with people aware of developments saying that the TVK could not prove it commanded a majority in the 234-member House.

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Flanked by senior TVK functionaries, Vijay called on Arlekar, seeking to form the government after the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) – both parties have two lawmakers each – offered their “unconditional support”.

Earlier in the day, the two Left parties also handed over the letters to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam deputy general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar. Around 6.30 pm on Friday, for the third time, Vijay along with senior party functionaries went to Lok Bhavan and called on Arlekar. He submitted the letters to the Governor.

But Vijay – whose TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly – couldn’t secure an explicit statement of support from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) at the time of the Lok Bhavan meeting. The people cited above said no VCK letter was included in the TVK memorandum submitted to the governor.

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The people cited above said no VCK letter was included in the TVK memorandum submitted to the Governor. The CPI and CPI (M) leaders met the press after extending their support to TVK during which CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan has already gone on record that he would extend his party’s support if the Left parties offer their support to TVK. Another smaller party, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), made a cryptic statement that its two lawmakers will support initiatives by the governor “towards the government formation” but didn’t clearly spell out its stance.

This meant that the TVK, which holds the backing of five Congress lawmakers, may have stopped just short of the halfway mark. Vijay contested from two seats and won both. The 51-year-old must resign from one seat within 14 days of the election result being notified.

As a result, the grouping effectively has 117 legislators as of Friday night.

If the VCK’s two legislators are added to the tally, it rises to 118 – just above the majority mark.

The Congress wants to be a part of the government and state unit chief K Selvaperunthagai said on Friday that the TVK offered the party two ministerial berths and a Rajya Sabha seat. Both Left parties said on the record that they will support the government from the outside. It wasn’t clear what the VCK had decided.

Though VCK is yet to declare its announcement officially, the party’s deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu demanded in a social media post that his party sought a deputy chief Minister and a ministerial berth

Vijay’s rookie outfit shattered a 50-year-old Dravidian duopoly to emerge as the single-largest party in assembly elections on Monday. But since then, the state has been embroiled in government formation drama that has even triggered speculation that the two Dravidian rivals – the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam that won 59 seats and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam that won 47 seats – might come together.

On Friday, Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) extended its support to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palanisami, urging the governor to invite the party to form the government. AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran said that the party’s lone lawmaker-elect Kamaraj S supports the party stance.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian and CPI (M) state secretary P Shanmugam addressed a joint press conference offering “unconditional support” to the TVK from outside. Shanmugam clarified that the Left parties would not ask for cabinet berths.

Veerapandian said VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan had already gone on record stating he would support whatever decision the Left parties took. To be sure, there was no official statement from the VCK chief till the time of going to press.

“TVK approached CPI, CPI(M) and VCK. We had our party meeting. It’s normal in a democracy to have ups and downs. Tamil Nadu people have supported and decided to elect TVK. We have taken a decision in a democratic way,” Veerapandian said.

Shanmugam said that the parties extended their support to prevent the delay in government formation in the state, the imposition of President’s Rule, and to ensure that the BJP did not enter “through the back door.”

“VCK has also said that they will take the same decision as CPI and CPI (M). VCK is also giving its support to TVK. Soon, the VCK leader will come and tell this to you all,” the CPI(M) state secretary added.

“Joseph Vijay has written a letter to both parties. Since if the government is not formed by the 10th, then President’s Rule will come. And the BJP is trying to enter Tamil Nadu through the back door. So, to end this, CPI and CPI(M) have decided to support TVK,” he said.He further said that the parties will not be in the cabinet and extended support to ensure no re-election happens.

The CPI (M), in an official letter, conveyed its “support” to the TVK for the purpose of forming a government in the state, while the CPI extended “conditional support” to the Vijay-led party in favour of “stable, secular and democratic governance for the people of TN.”

After calling on Governor, Vijay drove straight to the office of the Left parties in Thiyagarayanagar in Chennai.

The Congress said it was joining the government. “They (TVK) have said two ministers and one Rajya Sabha member. However, the final decision on the number of portfolios and specific demands rests with the Congress national leadership,” said Selvaperunthagai.

IUML leader AM Shahjahan said his party did not extend any support to anybody and dismissed them as “rumours”. “We did not support anybody. We did not give any letter to anybody. All these are rumours. We are continuing in the alliance under the leadership of DMK.” he told reporters.

Asked whether the party would not support TVK, he said, “There is no question of that.We are continuing under the DMK alliance.”