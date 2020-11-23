e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Under fire Odisha govt spares schools with 15 students or more from closure

Under fire Odisha govt spares schools with 15 students or more from closure

As per the initial decision, 7,772 schools were to be shut down and merged with nearby bigger schools in the state of Odisha.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 15:32 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The Odisha government has been criticised for the decision as some experts have expressed fear that it will make education inaccessible for a lot of underprivileged students.
The Odisha government has been criticised for the decision as some experts have expressed fear that it will make education inaccessible for a lot of underprivileged students.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

Succumbing to opposition against closure of schools with low number of students, the Odisha government has announced that primary and upper primary schools in scheduled areas with minimum student strength of 15 would not be shut down from the next academic session.

Communicating the decision, school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the criteria of consolidating all schools in Schedule V areas with less than 20 students on rolls as well as schools with less than 25 students with similar schools within 1 km distance has been changed. ‘

“Instead, schools with less than 15 students in scheduled areas will be consolidated with nearby schools,” he said, adding that those that are being shut either face a shortage of teachers or do not have proper classroom and other necessary infrastructure.

As per the initial decision, 7,772 schools were to be shut down and merged with nearby bigger schools.

“The state government is working within the purview of the law. Its priority is to provide quality education to the students. Quality of education is getting affected due to the small schools. A better learning environment can be created at the big schools. The purpose is to provide primary and secondary education at one place,” he said.

Project director of Odisha school education programme authority, Bhupendra Singh Poonia said the government is yet to work out the exact number of schools that would be saved from being shut down after the latest decision.

The government’s decision came a day after a Congress MLA threatened to slit his throat if the government went ahead with its decision of closing the 7,772 schools.

“It’s a plan of the government to keep children away from their basic right of education. They must rethink the closure decision,” said Tara Bahinipati, Congress MLA from tribal-dominated Koraput district, where 800 schools were up for closure.

Also Read: Odisha Cong MLA threatens to slit his throat if school closure move is not reversed

Earlier, deputy leader of the Opposition Bishnu Sethi questionated the rationale of the decision saying the closure would lead to more dropouts. “Nearly 11 lakh students enrol for class 1 every year but only 6 lakh students among these appear in the examination. Why nearly 5 lakh students drop out in the state,” he asked. “We will sit on dharna near the Odisha Assembly speaker’s podium if the State government does not reconsider its decision,” said Sethi.

Congress leader Narasingha Mishra said shutting down thousands of schools is taking away the right to education for the underprivileged children.

In two separate notifications issued by the state school and mass education department during August and September this year, the government had decided to shut down schools with student strength less than 20 in both scheduled and non-scheduled areas. The government argued that it would lead to improvement in the learning environment, better infrastructure facilities, better academic environment and co-curricular facilities for the students.

The move termed “consolidation and rationalisation” under Niti Aayog’s sustainable action for transforming human capital in education (SATH-E) project is already under implementation with several such schools being merged with the nearest bigger schools called the Lead Schools over the last few months.

tags
top news
How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
On Covid-19, PM Modi to hold video conferencing meet with CMs tomorrow
On Covid-19, PM Modi to hold video conferencing meet with CMs tomorrow
Bharti Singh, husband ordered to be released on bail by Mumbai court
Bharti Singh, husband ordered to be released on bail by Mumbai court
‘Will hear views of all parties’: Kerala CM on Police Act amendment
‘Will hear views of all parties’: Kerala CM on Police Act amendment
Sensex jumps 194 points to end at 44,077; Nifty rises 67 points to 12,926
Sensex jumps 194 points to end at 44,077; Nifty rises 67 points to 12,926
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows 70% efficacy in phase 2/3 trials
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows 70% efficacy in phase 2/3 trials
Complete ban or quarantine? Maharashtra to take call on Delhi travel in 8 days
Complete ban or quarantine? Maharashtra to take call on Delhi travel in 8 days
‘Avoiding problems won’t help, have to solve them’: PM Modi jibe at Congress
‘Avoiding problems won’t help, have to solve them’: PM Modi jibe at Congress
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In