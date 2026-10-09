‘Uniform ke peeche bhi insaan hai': Delhi Police issues open letter to citizen ahead of CJP's October 10 stir

The Delhi Police has issued an open letter to citizens, saying that ensuring their safety is its responsibility, highlighting that police personnel, despite wearing uniforms, are human beings with families and loved ones.

Around 26,000 security personnel from the central forces have been deployed in the national capital in view of the CJP protest. Photo for representation (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

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“Dear citizens, your voice is your right, and your safety is our duty. Behind the uniform is also a human being who has a family and loved ones. The only difference is the uniform, not humanity,” the open letter read.

Deep Dive Why did Delhi Police deny permission for the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10? Police cited the short notice—the application was received three days before the protest, while guidelines require at least 10 days’ notice. They also cited previous non-compliance and public safety, security, law-and-order and traffic concerns. Why were entry and exit gates closed at 57 Delhi Metro stations for the CJP protest? Delhi Police asked the DMRC to restrict access because of concerns about crowd movement towards sensitive areas and possible disruption. The restrictions were to continue until the situation normalised; interchange remained available except at New Delhi station. Was Delhi under a complete lockdown on October 10 because of the protest? No blanket shutdown of Delhi was announced. Restrictions varied by service and location, including Metro station access and train cancellations, while shops and other establishments were not all ordered to close.

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CJP's protest in Delhi

{{^usCountry}} The letter comes amid rising tensions over protests in the national capital after the Delhi Police denied permission for the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar on October 10, demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, anticipated to draw a huge turnout. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The letter comes amid rising tensions over protests in the national capital after the Delhi Police denied permission for the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar on October 10, demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, anticipated to draw a huge turnout. {{/usCountry}}

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57 Metro stations closed

Train cancellations, proposed restrictions at 57 Metro stations, the closure of retail liquor outlets and heightened police security have raised concerns over movement across the national capital.

The measures have prompted some to describe the situation as an "undeclared lockdown". However, no blanket shutdown of Delhi has been announced, and the restrictions vary across transport services and other establishments.

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Several schools and colleges in Delhi have reportedly shifted classes online, rescheduled parent-teacher meetings and postponed examinations scheduled for October 10 amid security concerns and disruption of metro services ahead of a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar. According to a PTI news agency report, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya has shifted Classes 6 to 12 online on Saturday, citing barricading in New Delhi and student safety concerns. Raghubir Singh Junior Modern School has postponed its parent-teacher meeting (PTM) scheduled for Saturday. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Mehta Vidyalaya has cancelled its Sports Day practice and enrichment classes for Classes 9 to 12 scheduled for Saturday.

Around 26,000 security personnel from the central forces have been deployed in the national capital in view of the CJP protest. Amid the security measures, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has stated that "intimidation will not work," as he alleged detentions of volunteers and supporters across the country.