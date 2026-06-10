Union cabinet celebrates PM Modi as he completes record 4,399 days in office

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he became India’s continuously serving, longest-serving elected prime minister. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he became India’s continuously serving, longest-serving elected prime minister (Hindustan Times)

According to the government, Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days as an elected prime minister on June 10, overtaking Nehru’s record of 4,398 continuous days in office between 1952 and 1964.

The Cabinet, which gave a standing ovation to the PM, also noted that the milestone comes as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government completes 12 years in office under Modi’s leadership.

“Nehru ji came from a political background and a political family. The country had a different mood then, India had just got independence from the British. Today, those who question India’s democracy, whether in India or abroad, should know our democracy has matured and has a democratic consciousness. They have the capacity to select a leader who doesn’t have a political background and has reached here through hard work and dedication,” said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the cabinet briefing.

The resolution, shared with the media, highlighted several welfare schemes and policy initiatives undertaken since Modi assumed office in 2014. The Cabinet said that “more than 25 crore people were able to overcome poverty” during this period and cited free ration distribution to over 800 million people and health insurance coverage of up to ₹5 lakh for more than 600 million beneficiaries.

On women-centric policies, the resolution referred to schemes such as Ujjwala, PM Awas Yojana, Lakhpati Didi and the law providing 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. For farmers, it cited PM-Kisan, higher minimum support prices (MSP), irrigation projects and agricultural export growth. It said India had become the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem and praised programmes such as Startup India, Skill India and the Chandrayaan lunar missions.

The Cabinet also praised several major decisions taken by the Modi government, including the effective abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), One Rank One Pension (OROP), the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), criminal law reforms and labour law consolidation.

On national security, the resolution credited Modi’s leadership for actions such as the 2016 surgical strikes, the 2019 Balakot airstrike and the recent Operation Sindoor.

“The prime minister has given a new dimension to national security,” the resolution said, adding that “the credit for taking firm measures against terrorism goes entirely to his leadership.” The Cabinet also welcomed the government’s decision to place the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan in abeyance, saying, “Now India’s water will be useful to the farmers of India.”

The resolution said India’s global influence had increased under Modi’s leadership, citing the country’s G20 presidency, promotion of International Yoga Day, and initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance. It also highlighted infrastructure projects including the new Parliament building, Kartavya Path and Kartavya Bhawan as symbols of a “new India,” and a symbol of leaving behind a colonial mindset.

In its formal resolution, the Union Cabinet congratulated Modi on the achievement, appreciated his “tireless hard work” in service of the nation, backed his vision of building a Viksit Bharat [developed India] and extended wishes for his “good health and long life.”

“The Union Cabinet expresses confidence that under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India will continue to scale new heights as a self-reliant, secure, prosperous, and proud nation, and will strengthen the path towards becoming a developed nation by 2047,” the resolution read.