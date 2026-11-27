The Cabinet meeting is expected to assume significance amid speculation that the government could bring back the Constitution amendment bill linked to delimitation and the implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The legislation was defeated in the Lok Sabha on April 17, 2026, after failing to secure the required majority. The government is now expected to explore a revised approach ahead of the proposed parliamentary sittings, although the Centre has not officially confirmed the Cabinet's agenda.

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju has said the government has requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan to reconvene the Upper House on December 2.

The sittings may conclude on December 3, subject to the business before the Houses.

The move comes after Parliament's Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die on August 13 but was not formally prorogued.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats have confirmed that there will be no Question Hour, Zero Hour or Private Members' Business during the sittings. With the government and Opposition preparing for a fresh confrontation over delimitation and women's reservation, Friday's Cabinet meeting could provide key indications of the Centre's legislative priorities ahead of Parliament's return.