Union cabinet nod to implement 10% EWS reservation

The Union cabinet on Monday gave its go ahead for the implementation of the 10% quota for economically weaker sections (EWS), according to two officials aware of the development.

The move would lead to the creation of over 200,000 additional seats and nearly 4,000 teaching positions at 158 central educational institutions across the country.

The Union Human Resource Development Ministry (HRD) had sought the Election Commission’s permission for the move before moving the proposal in the Cabinet in view of the ongoing seven-phase national polls that would conclude in May.

“With the approval of the Cabinet, a total of 214,766 additional seats will be created. While 119,983 additional seats will be created during the 2019-20 academic session, 95,783 seats will be added in 2020-21,” an official said.

Officials said Rs 4,315.15 crore have been sanctioned to the 158 institutions for the implementation of the quota.

“Approximately Rs 2,000 crore would be utilized for creation of infrastructure, Rs 1,000 for faculty expenses and Rs 1,000 crore for fellowships, scholarships etc,” another official said.

The educational institutions will have to now send proposals regarding their requirements and they will be evaluated, the second official said. The quota will be over and above the existing 50% reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 04:07 IST