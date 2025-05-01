Univ teacher who had students recite namaz at NSS camp arrested: Police

RAIPUR: A teacher at Guru Ghasidas University in Chhattisgarh has been arrested in connection with allegations that a group of students were forced to recite namaz during a National Service Scheme (NSS) camp, police said. The case pertains to an incident that occurred during an NSS camp held from March 26 to April 1 in Shivtarai village under the jurisdiction of the Kota police station (Photo:ggu.ac.in)

Prof Dilip Jha was taken into custody on Thursday morning in connection with a first information report (FIR) registered on April 26.

The case pertains to an incident that occurred during an NSS camp held from March 26 to April 1 in Shivtarai village under the jurisdiction of the Kota police station.

Bilaspur range inspector general of police (IGP) Sanjeev Shukla said Jha, six other faculty members and a student team leader, were booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act.

“The charges include promoting enmity between groups on religious grounds and outraging religious sentiments. We have arrested him today and produced before the court ,” Shukla said.

They are accused of compelling 159 students to participate in a namaz recital on March 31, though only four of them were Muslim.

Some students spoke against the incident after returning from the NSS camp, prompting right-wing organisations to intervene and demand action against the faculty members.

Bilaspur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajnesh Singh subsequently appointed a four-member team led by city SP (Kotwali) Akshay Sabadra. The FIR and subsequent arrests were made following the committee’s report.