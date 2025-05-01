Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Univ teacher who had students recite namaz at NSS camp arrested: Police

ByRitesh Mishra
May 01, 2025 09:22 PM IST

Bilaspur Range iG Sanjeev Shukla said Dilip Jha, six other faculty members and a student team leader, were booked on April 26.

RAIPUR: A teacher at Guru Ghasidas University in Chhattisgarh has been arrested in connection with allegations that a group of students were forced to recite namaz during a National Service Scheme (NSS) camp, police said.

The case pertains to an incident that occurred during an NSS camp held from March 26 to April 1 in Shivtarai village under the jurisdiction of the Kota police station (Photo:ggu.ac.in)
The case pertains to an incident that occurred during an NSS camp held from March 26 to April 1 in Shivtarai village under the jurisdiction of the Kota police station (Photo:ggu.ac.in)

Prof Dilip Jha was taken into custody on Thursday morning in connection with a first information report (FIR) registered on April 26.

The case pertains to an incident that occurred during an NSS camp held from March 26 to April 1 in Shivtarai village under the jurisdiction of the Kota police station.

Bilaspur range inspector general of police (IGP) Sanjeev Shukla said Jha, six other faculty members and a student team leader, were booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act.

“The charges include promoting enmity between groups on religious grounds and outraging religious sentiments. We have arrested him today and produced before the court ,” Shukla said.

They are accused of compelling 159 students to participate in a namaz recital on March 31, though only four of them were Muslim.

Some students spoke against the incident after returning from the NSS camp, prompting right-wing organisations to intervene and demand action against the faculty members.

Bilaspur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajnesh Singh subsequently appointed a four-member team led by city SP (Kotwali) Akshay Sabadra. The FIR and subsequent arrests were made following the committee’s report.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Univ teacher who had students recite namaz at NSS camp arrested: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On