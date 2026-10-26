Unnao woman found murdered in Lucknow, paper in bag with 4 names emerges as key lead

A paper bearing four names and a four-digit number recovered from the bag of a 25-year-old woman from Unnao, whose body was found near the Kisan Path underpass in Lucknow on Saturday, has emerged as a key lead in the suspected murder case, police said.

Police suspect she was killed before her body was dumped at the spot. (HT File Photo)

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Identified as Ashiya alias Nargis alias Tina, she had married twice and was living separately from her second husband, according to her family.

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Her body was found along a service lane in a dark stretch near the underpass in Saidpur village under Dubagga police station limits. Police have registered a murder FIR.

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The four names on the paper have not been made public. Investigators are also examining whether the four-digit number could be linked to a vehicle. However, no state or district code was found alongside it, and its significance remains unclear.

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{{^usCountry}} Her identity was established through an Aadhaar card found in the bag, which also contained a PAN card. She was wearing a burqa when her body was discovered, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her identity was established through an Aadhaar card found in the bag, which also contained a PAN card. She was wearing a burqa when her body was discovered, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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The body bore injury marks on the face, while marks around the neck raised suspicion of strangulation.

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Police suspect she was killed before her body was dumped at the spot. The exact cause of death will be established through the postmortem examination. DCP (West) Jitendra Srivastava visited the spot after the body was found. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding her death and gathering evidence to identify those responsible.

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According to her family, Ashiya had earlier left home with a man from her village and lived in Delhi, where she gave birth to a daughter. After returning home, she married Nasir alias Auwa, a resident of the Nawabganj area in Unnao district. However, she reportedly returned to her parental home the day after the nikah and did not go back to her husband.

Her family said she later left home with her four-year-old daughter, Urooj Fatima, and began living in rented accommodation in Safipur. She also stayed at her sister’s house in Nawabganj.

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Police are investigating her recent movements and possible links to the names found on the paper. Further action is expected after the postmortem findings and receipt of a formal complaint from the family.