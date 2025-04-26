‘Until 140 crore Indians do not...’: Piyush Goyal’s warning on Pahalgam terror attack

Union minister Piyush Goyal said that until all 140 crore Indians regard patriotism and nationalism as their param dharma (supreme duty), incidents like the Pahalgam terror attack would continue to trouble the nation. Union minister Piyush Goyal addresses at 6th edition of India Steel 2025, an International Exhibition Cum Conference on the Steel Industry, in Mumbai, Friday, April 25, 2025. (PTI)

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Friday, Goyal said that people's conviction would soon lead to the revival of tourism in Kashmir and that pilgrims would continue their Amarnath Yatra.

Pahalgam serves as a key base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, located along the traditional 43-km route to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

The annual Amarnath yatra is scheduled to commence on July 3 and culminate on August 9 this year.

“These incidents represent the desperate last efforts of those powers. It is an unbearable attack, but we will not spare anyone,” said Goyal.

“As long as all 140 crore Indians do not consider patriotism and nationalism as their param dharma, such types of incidents will continue to trouble our country. However, India has enough strength to give a befitting response,” he added.

Emphasising India's resilience, Piyush Goyal said, “Just as we are rapidly eliminating naxalism, we will similarly defeat terrorism. India's strength and determination are unshakable.”

People of Bharat have power, courage, and confidence, says Piyush Goyal

Responding to a question about Pakistani nationals overstaying their visas in India, the Union minister said, “We have already announced and informed them to leave the country. No one will be allowed to stay here illegally.”

Addressing concerns that the attack might impact tourism in Kashmir, Goyal said, “The people of Bharat have the power, courage, and confidence. Tourism will resume soon, pilgrims will continue their Amarnath Yatra, and Kashmir will remain firmly on the path of progress. No one can stop it.”

On April 22, terrorists opened fire at a popular meadow in Pahalgam, Kashmir, killing twenty-six people, most of whom were tourists.

In the wake of widespread anguish and anger over the brutal killings, India announced a series of diplomatic measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.

With PTI inputs