UP merchant navy sailor missing after oil tanker attacked off coast of Oman

Uncertainty has gripped a family in Deoria after its sole earning member, a 26-year-old merchant navy sailor, went missing following a drone attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman on October 11.

According to officials, the attack took place on October 11 when the tanker, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was targeted by a drone. (Unsplash/ representative image.)

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The family has appealed to the Centre to intervene and ensure his safe return.

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Nine Indian crew members were rescued following the attack on the Nicaragua-flagged oil tanker MT Petro Dolphin near Sohar port in Oman, while two crew members, including Veer Bahadur Yadav, a resident of Deoria district, remain missing.

Search and rescue operations are underway to locate them. According to officials, the attack took place on October 11 when the tanker, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was targeted by a drone.

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The missing sailor, Veer Bahadur Yadav, hails from Badka Gaon village under Barhaj tehsil in Deoria district.

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{{^usCountry}} Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed that nine Indian crew members had been rescued and were safe, while two remained missing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed that nine Indian crew members had been rescued and were safe, while two remained missing. {{/usCountry}}

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“Search and rescue operations are actively underway by the local Coast Guard. We are continuously coordinating with all relevant authorities to fully support the ongoing rescue efforts and ensure every possible action is taken to safely locate our missing personnel,” Sonowal said in a post on X.

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The Indian Embassy in Muscat said it was closely monitoring the situation and maintaining continuous contact with the concerned authorities.

The ministry of external affairs also expressed concern over attacks on commercial vessels in the region, reiterating that the safety and security of Indian seafarers remained a priority for the government.

Circle officer Gaurav Singh said the family had informed him that Veer Bahadur Yadav had gone abroad for employment around five months ago. With his father having died earlier, Veer Bahadur was the sole earning member of the family.