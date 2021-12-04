UP girl killed after sexual assault, body stuffed in trunk: Police

The body of a six-year-old girl, who went missing from her home on Thursday, was found stuffed inside a trunk in a neighbour’s house in Hapur town of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning, police said.

The owner of the house was arrested after he admitted to sexually assaulting and murdering the girl, they added.

Hapur assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Sarvesh Mishra said the girl had stepped out of her house for some purchases on Thursday when the accused, Amjad, 38, lured her to his house which is located barely 50 metres away.

“The accused, a labourer, sexually assaulted her and then killed her. His wife and two children were not at home when the incident occured,” Mishra said.

The girl’s family, meanwhile, began a search and lodged a complaint on Friday after they failed to locate her, he said.

It was only after neighbours complained of some unpleasant smells from one of the houses on Saturday morning that a police team visited the spot.

“The main gate was found locked by police. They broke the lock and upon searching the house, found the body of the girl stuffed in a trunk,” Mishra said.

The accused was later arrested fromTrilokipuram locality, under Hapur Nagar police station, following which he confessed to the crime, the ASP said.

Police claimed that the labourer is a drug addict. The body was sent for post-examination and a report is awaited, they added.