6,000 workers in war-hit Israel safe, no specific demand to return: UP CMO

Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said over 6,000 workers from the state who are currently in war-torn Israel are “completely safe”, with authorities maintaining there is no specific demand from any worker to return to India. Continuous monitoring and coordination with diplomatic missions are in place, while arrangements for return are being prepared if necessary, said the UP CMO. (HT photo)

“More than 6,000 workers from Uttar Pradesh are completely safe in Israel, with the Yogi government in constant contact. Despite the tense situation, all workers are safe,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The assurance from the state government comes a day after the UP government said an Ambedkar Nagar resident, who had gone to Israel for employment, was safely brought back home after his family reached out to the authorities to bring back the stranded national.

The government, meanwhile, added that arrangements are being worked out to facilitate their return if the situation demands.

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On the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, senior officials have been tasked with closely tracking the situation. “Principal Secretary for Labour and Employment, Dr Shanmuga Sundaram, is in regular contact with the Indian Embassy,” the statement said.

The government emphasised that monitoring is being carried out continuously through embassy officials on the ground. “The Yogi government is continuously monitoring workers from Uttar Pradesh through embassy officials,” it added.

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Despite concerns over safety in the conflict-hit region, the state government indicated there is no panic among workers at present. “There is no specific pressure or demand from any worker to return to India,” the CMO said, suggesting that most workers are currently choosing to stay put.

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The update comes days after a high-profile rescue of a worker from Ambedkar Nagar. Akhilesh Kumar, stranded in Israel amid the conflict and facing severe mental distress, was brought back to India following an emotional appeal by his wife at a Janata Darshan. Acting swiftly, the state government coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian missions in Israel and Jordan to secure his return via a multi-leg route through Amman.

“I was going through one of the most difficult and helpless phases of my life, where all hope seemed to be fading,” Kumar said after reuniting with his family, thanking authorities for the operation, as quoted by PTI.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)