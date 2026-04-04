Lucknow/Ambedkar Nagar , While people normally attend Janata Darshan to seek help with local administrative and welfare issues, an appeal at one such hearing in UP's Ambedkar Nagar district, over 200 km from the state capital Lucknow, set a coordinated effort across multiple countries and agencies to bring back a man stranded in war-hit Israel. From war zone to home: UP local brought back from Israel after Janta Darshan appeal

Akhilesh Kumar, a resident of Hajpura village, had gone to Israel for employment. When the war started, he decided to return, but was unable to. After repeated failed efforts, he remained stranded in Israel's Netanya city and fell into severe mental distress.

However, his wife Kiran Devi did not give up and made a last-ditch effort. She attended Janata Darshan on March 25 and made an emotional appeal to District Magistrate Anupam Shukla.

Shukla immediately informed the state government, following which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed senior officials to ensure Kumar's safe return, a statement from the state government said.

Accordingly, on March 28, a formal communication was sent to the Indian Embassy in Israel. Simultaneously, the Ministry of External Affairs established continuous high-level coordination with the Indian Ambassador in Tel Aviv, consular officials, the Indian Ambassador in Jordan, and the Jordanian administration, which accelerated the entire process.

Due to the closure of airports in Israel, an alternative strategy was adopted. On April 1, arrangements for a Jordan visa and an international air ticket were made. On April 2, Kumar was safely transported by a special vehicle to the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv, from where he was taken by land to the Jordan border.

With the assistance of the Indian Embassy in Jordan and local authorities, he was taken to Amman . From there, he boarded a Royal Jordanian flight at night on April 2 and reached Mumbai around 5 am on April 3.

At Mumbai airport, a Royal Jordanian representative handed him over to Air India staff. Thereafter, Akhilesh Kumar travelled from Mumbai to Lucknow on Air India flight AI-2491. The Airports Authority of India also extended full support during this process.

Upon reaching Lucknow, Akhilesh met his family members and was then escorted to his home in the village.

DM Shukla expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Uttar Pradesh government, the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian embassies in Israel and Jordan, diplomatic officials, the Jordanian administration, airlines , the Airports Authority of India, and all officials concerned for their cooperation in the successful operation.

On Saturday, Kumar, along with his wife, visited the Collectorate and expressed gratitude to the DM.

"I was going through one of the most difficult and helpless phases of my life, where all hope seemed to be fading," he said, crediting everyone involved in the operation for his safe return.

Devi acknowledged the attention her appeal received at the Janata Darshan and said the platform has become a ray of hope for her.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.