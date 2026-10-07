UP police reshuffle: 20 officers transferred, 10 districts get new chiefs

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred 20 police officers in a major reshuffle, changing the leadership of 10 districts, including Barabanki, Basti, Jaunpur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Mau, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Hapur and Jalaun.

The reshuffle also brought changes in the Bareilly and Prayagraj police commissionerates

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The reshuffle also brought changes in the Bareilly and Prayagraj police commissionerates and saw the withdrawal of the additional charge of Additional Director General (ADG) of Crime from A Satish Ganesh.

Yashveer Singh, IPS-RR 2013, was transferred from Superintendent of Police (SP) Basti to SP Jaunpur, replacing Kunwar Anupam Singh, IPS-RR 2013, who was posted as SP, PAC Headquarters, Lucknow. Omveer Singh, IPS-SPS 2014, will take charge as SP Basti after being transferred from SP Ballia.

Iraj Raja, IPS-RR 2017, was transferred from SP Ghazipur to SP Ballia, while Vinay Kumar Singh, IPS-SPS 2018, was moved from SP Jalaun to SP Ghazipur. Suresh Chandra Rawat, IPS-SPS, currently SP/Additional SP Mathura, was posted as SP Jalaun.

Sarvesh Kumar Mishra, IPS-SPS 2018, commandant at 4th Battalion PAC, Prayagraj, was appointed SP Mau, replacing Kamesh Bahadur, IPS-SPS 2017, who was posted as SP, Public Grievances, Director General of Police (DGP) headquarters, Lucknow. Kunwar Gyananjay Singh, IPS-SPS 2016, SP Hapur, was transferred as DCP Prayagraj Police Commissionerate. Madhuban Kumar Singh, IPS-SPS, SP/City SP Azamgarh, was posted as SP Hapur.

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{{^usCountry}} Suraj Kumar Rai, IPS-RR 2018, was transferred from SP Baghpat to SSP Muzaffarnagar, replacing Sanjay Kumar, IPS-SPS 2014, who was posted as commandant at 4th Battalion PAC, Prayagraj. Purnendu Singh, IPS-SPS, SP/Staff Officer to DGP, was posted as SP Baghpat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suraj Kumar Rai, IPS-RR 2018, was transferred from SP Baghpat to SSP Muzaffarnagar, replacing Sanjay Kumar, IPS-SPS 2014, who was posted as commandant at 4th Battalion PAC, Prayagraj. Purnendu Singh, IPS-SPS, SP/Staff Officer to DGP, was posted as SP Baghpat. {{/usCountry}}

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Ravina Tyagi, IPS-RR 2014, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Lucknow Police Commissionerate, was posted as SP Barabanki, replacing Arpit Vijayvargiya, IPS-RR 2017. Vijayvargiya was transferred as DCP Lucknow Police Commissionerate.

In another city-level change, Chirag Jain, IPS-RR 2020, SP Rural Azamgarh, was posted as SP City Bareilly, while Manush Pareek, IPS-RR 2020, was posted as SP Rural Azamgarh. Alok Raj Narayan, IPS-RR 2022, Assistant SP Hardoi, was posted as Additional SP Mathura.

At the senior level, A Satish Ganesh, IPS-RR 1996, was relieved of the additional charge of ADG (Crime) and will continue as ADG (Traffic and Road Safety) of Uttar Pradesh. Bhagwan Swaroop Srivastava, IPS-RR 1998, ADG Technical Services, was given the additional charge of ADG Crime.