UP tightens government job verification rules, says political ideology alone cannot disqualify candidates

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a consolidated policy specifying offences—ranging from murder to association with outfits that use violence to overthrow the ‘established system’—that can disqualify candidates from government jobs.

The policy identifies rape, kidnapping, human trafficking, terrorism, cybercrime and document forgery among the offences that will lead to a candidate being unsuitable for public employment. (PTI)

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A government order issued by principal secretary (appointments) M Devraj on Wednesday states that the policy supersedes orders dating back to 1958 and lays down uniform criteria for verifying candidates’ antecedents. It states that political ideology alone cannot be grounds for denying employment.

“Political ideology won't serve as ground for disqualification”

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“[One's) political ideology won't serve as a ground for disqualification… [those] associated with organisations whose purpose is to force a change in the existing through violent means will be considered ineligible,” the order said.

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{{^usCountry}} The policy identifies rape, kidnapping, human trafficking, terrorism, cybercrime and document forgery among the offences that will lead to a candidate being unsuitable for public employment. It also covers offences under specified special laws, including the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Prevention of Corruption Act, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The policy identifies rape, kidnapping, human trafficking, terrorism, cybercrime and document forgery among the offences that will lead to a candidate being unsuitable for public employment. It also covers offences under specified special laws, including the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Prevention of Corruption Act, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. {{/usCountry}}

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The revised policy follows Allahabad High Court directions in two cases on antecedent verification, asking the state to frame guidelines in line with the CRPF’s February 1, 2012, guidelines.

The earlier framework comprised a 1958 order governing character verification, followed by orders issued in 1978, 1985 and 2013 prescribing timelines for completing the process. A 2021 order subsequently permitted provisional appointments after candidates submitted prescribed verification forms and self-declarations. The new policy brings these provisions together while defining disqualification criteria and streamlining recruitment-related checks.

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An FIR, complaint, ongoing investigation or chargesheet will not, by itself, lead to disqualification if a competent court has not framed charges, subject to specific provisions for certain offences, it states. The policy also provides exceptions for cases involving final acquittal or discharge, legally recognised compromises, government withdrawal, quashing by the high court or Supreme Court, and certain minor offences.

Existing state government employees will not require fresh character verifications, though necessary service records may be requisitioned from their previous parent departments, it said.