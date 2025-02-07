487 Indians still in US with 'final removal orders': Foreign secretary Vikram Misri

India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri on Friday said that the United States has notified India about 487 presumed Indian nationals who have been issued removal orders. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed the ongoing deportation issue on Friday.(HT_PRINT)

According to Misri, these individuals are reportedly facing possible deportation from the US.

The foreign secretary provided this update during a press briefing and assured that the Indian government is in touch with the Trump administration to facilitate the safe return of Indians, who are found to be illegal immigrants.

The Indian government is closely monitoring the situation and working with US authorities to resolve the issues related to these individuals, Misri added.

On the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the US, Misri said, “The description by the EAM of the standard operating procedure relating to the use of restraints which has been communicated to us by US authorities including the immigration and customs enforcement. EAM attracted attention to the fact that these have been in practice for a long period.”

About the allegations of mistreatment of deportees, Misri calling it a “valid concern” said that the Indian government will raise the issue with the US authorities.

“We will continue to take up any instances of mistreatment that come to our attention. Action needs to be taken across the system against the underlying ecosystem that thrives on promoting illegal immigration,” he said.

PM Modi to visit the US from Feb 12-13

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry in New Delhi on Friday announced that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet President Donald Trump during a trip to the United States next week.

Modi, who will visit Washington from February 12-13, will be "among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following the inauguration of President Trump", India's top career diplomat, Vikram Misri, told reporters.

"The visit will be a valuable opportunity to engage the new administration on all areas of mutual interest", Misri said, adding that Modi would hold a bilateral meeting with Trump.

"This has been one of our strongest international partnerships in recent years and the prime minister's visit is in line with our steady engagement with the new administration," Misri said.