PM Modi to visit US on Feb 12-13, will meet Donald Trump, says foreign secretary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States from February 12-13, announced foreign secretary Vikram Misri on Friday. The prime minister will meet US President Donald Trump. A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump shaking hands after introductions during the "Howdi Modi" event in 2019 in Houston.(AP file)

“PM Modi will pay an official working visit to the US on February 12 and 13. This will be the first visit of PM Modi to the US after the inauguration of second presidential term of President Donald Trump. The PM would be among the first few world leaders to visit the US following the inauguration of President Trump,” Misri said at a special briefing of the ministry of external affairs (MEA).

The announcement of PM Modi's visit comes days after a White House official said that he was invited by Trump to meet the US president next week.

Trump announced late last month that he would host the Indian premier. “I had a long talk with him this morning and he’s going to be coming to the White House in the next month, probably in February,” Trump told reporters.



PM Modi spoke to Trump on January 27

On January 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Trump over phone. During the telephonic conversation, both the leaders discussed on working together for global peace and security and measures to advance cooperation in key areas such as technology, trade and defence.

“We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security," PM Modi said.

The United States is India's largest trading partner and two-way trade between the two countries surpassed $118 billion in 2023/24, with India posting a trade surplus of $32 billion.

India, a strategic partner of the United States in its efforts to counter China, is keen to enhance trade relations with the U.S. and make it easier for its citizens to get skilled worker visas.

(With Reuters inputs)