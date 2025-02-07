Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

International Criminal Court condemns Trump's sanctions, calls for global unity to defend its ‘independence’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2025 05:06 PM IST

The ICC described Trump's sanctions as a “direct attempt to undermine its impartial and judicial working”

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday strongly condemned the sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump, urging its member states to stand united in defence of the court’s independence.

Donald Trump ordered asset freezes and travel bans against ICC officials.(AP)
Donald Trump ordered asset freezes and travel bans against ICC officials.(AP)

The ICC described the United States sanctions as a “direct attempt to undermine its impartial and judicial working”.

“The Court stands firmly by its personnel and pledges to continue providing justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities across the world,” the court said in a statement.

“We call on our 125 States Parties, civil society, and all nations of the world to stand united for justice and fundamental human rights,” it said.

Donald Trump's sanctions against International Criminal Court

Earlier in the day, the White House announced the executive order on Thursday for probes targeting America and its ally Israel, but the ICC on Friday vowed to continue providing "justice and hope" around the world.

Also Read | ‘Free Puff’: Kanye West urges Trump to free ‘my brother’ Diddy from jail

Under the sanctions, Trump ordered asset freezes and travel bans against ICC officials, employees and their family members, along with anyone deemed to have helped the court's investigations.

The sanctions were in reaction to the ICC’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu last year over alleged war crimes in Gaza, which had drawn sharp criticism from both the US and Israel.

Neither the United States nor Israel are members of the court.

Israel's reaction to Trump's ICC sanctions

Israeli Minister of foreign affairs Gideon Sa'ar expressed support for US President Donald Trump's executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Also Read | Trump's Gaza remarks ‘shocking’, will fuel tensions in Middle East: Russia

He also emphasised that both Israel and the US are not members of the ICC, asserting that they are "thriving democracies" whose militaries adhere to international law.

Human rights groups criticize US sanctions

“US sanctions against ICC officials would be a gift to those around the globe responsible for mass atrocities. Sanctions are for human rights violators, not those working to hold rights abusers to account," Liz Evenson, international justice director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

"Trump's executive order borrows a page out of Russia's playbook, which has sought to obstruct the court's work through arrest warrants against its judges and prosecutor,” Evenson said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Delhi Election 2025.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Delhi Election 2025.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On