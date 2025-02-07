International Criminal Court condemns Trump's sanctions, calls for global unity to defend its ‘independence’

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday strongly condemned the sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump, urging its member states to stand united in defence of the court’s independence. Donald Trump ordered asset freezes and travel bans against ICC officials.(AP)

The ICC described the United States sanctions as a “direct attempt to undermine its impartial and judicial working”.

“The Court stands firmly by its personnel and pledges to continue providing justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities across the world,” the court said in a statement.

“We call on our 125 States Parties, civil society, and all nations of the world to stand united for justice and fundamental human rights,” it said.

Donald Trump's sanctions against International Criminal Court

Earlier in the day, the White House announced the executive order on Thursday for probes targeting America and its ally Israel, but the ICC on Friday vowed to continue providing "justice and hope" around the world.

Under the sanctions, Trump ordered asset freezes and travel bans against ICC officials, employees and their family members, along with anyone deemed to have helped the court's investigations.

The sanctions were in reaction to the ICC’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu last year over alleged war crimes in Gaza, which had drawn sharp criticism from both the US and Israel.

Neither the United States nor Israel are members of the court.

Israel's reaction to Trump's ICC sanctions

Israeli Minister of foreign affairs Gideon Sa'ar expressed support for US President Donald Trump's executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC).

He also emphasised that both Israel and the US are not members of the ICC, asserting that they are "thriving democracies" whose militaries adhere to international law.

Human rights groups criticize US sanctions

“US sanctions against ICC officials would be a gift to those around the globe responsible for mass atrocities. Sanctions are for human rights violators, not those working to hold rights abusers to account," Liz Evenson, international justice director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

"Trump's executive order borrows a page out of Russia's playbook, which has sought to obstruct the court's work through arrest warrants against its judges and prosecutor,” Evenson said.