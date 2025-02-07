Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump sanctions ICC for 'illegitimate' Israel, US probes

AFP |
Feb 07, 2025 04:41 AM IST

Trump sanctions ICC for 'illegitimate' Israel, US probes

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday slapping sanctions on the International Criminal Court for "baseless" investigations targeting America and its close ally Israel, the White House said.

Trump sanctions ICC for 'illegitimate' Israel, US probes
Trump sanctions ICC for 'illegitimate' Israel, US probes

Trump's order said the court in The Hague had "abused its power" by issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who held talks with the US president on Tuesday.

The order also said the tribunal had engaged in "illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel," referring to ICC probes into alleged war crimes by US service members in Afghanistan and Israeli troops in Gaza.

The US president ordered asset freezes and travel bans against ICC officials, employees and their family members, along with anyone deemed to have helped the court's investigations.

The sanctions are a show of support after Netanyahu's visit to the White House, during which Trump unveiled a plan for the US to "take over" Gaza and move Palestinians to other Middle Eastern countries.

Neither the United States nor Israel are members of the court.

There was no immediate reaction from the ICC.

The ICC issued arrest warrants on November 21 for Netanyahu, his former defense minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas' military chief Mohammed Deif whom Israel says is dead.

The warrants, approved after an application by ICC prosecutor Karim Khan in May, are for "crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024."

During his first term, Trump imposed financial sanctions and a visa ban on the ICC's then-prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, and other senior officials and staff in 2020.

Describing it as a "kangaroo court," his then-administration made the move after Gambian-born Bensouda launched an investigation into allegations of war crimes against US soldiers in Afghanistan.

While his order at the time did not name Israel, Trump administration officials said they were also angered by Bensouda's opening of a probe into the situation in the Palestinian territories in 2019.

President Joe Biden lifted the sanctions soon after taking office in 2021.

Prosecutor Khan later effectively dropped the United States from the Afghan investigation and focused on the Taliban instead.

Biden strongly condemned the "outrageous" warrant against Netanyahu in November.

The US House passed a bill last month to sanction the ICC, but Senate Democrats blocked it last week, saying the bill could backfire on US allies and firms.

But Democrats have also expressed anger at the sanctions on Netanyahu.

dk/jgc

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On