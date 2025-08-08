US doubles down on India-Pak ceasefire claim: 'Trump was able to...'

The United States has yet again claimed that US President Donald Trump brokered peace between India and Pakistan at the height of a military conflict between the bordering nations in May this year. Trump earlier this week said banks had discriminated against him in the past.(Bloomberg File Photo)

During a press briefing on Friday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio listed Trump's efforts in mediating conflicts between two nations across the globe. "On the broader issue of peace, the President is committed to peace and committed to being the President of peace. And so, we saw when India and Pakistan went to war, we got involved directly, and the President was able to deliver on that peace," he said.

In the same statement, Rubio also spoke about the recent Cambodia-Thailand conflict, and said a peace would hopefully soon be brokered between Azerbaijan and Armenia. "...hopefully – we’re taping this here today, but on Friday of this week, we’ll be here to sign an agreement and the beginning of a peace deal there," Rubio said.

This is not the first time the US has claimed credit for brokering a truce between India and Pakistan. Trump has been making the assertion ever since a cessation of hostitilities was reached between India and Pakistan on May 10, and New Delhi has repeatedly been rejecting the claim.

India has made it clear that the ceasefire agreement, following days of a full-blown military conflict after the launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7, was reached bilaterally, with no third party intervention.

However, Islamabad has acknowledged Trump's claim to mediating in the conflict, and has even thanked the US President many times.

The latest remarks by Marco Rubio come at a time when India is reviewing its next steps in terms of trade and economy, in the face of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, announced by Trump.

While the 25 per cent duties announced earlier have been imposed, the remaining ones will come into force on August 27.