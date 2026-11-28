The US military on Friday denied any issues with the security of its computer systems after reports emerged that hackers had breached the US Air Force's flagship cloud computing platform.

The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington, U.S. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo (REUTERS) more less

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The Pentagon, however, did not specifically deny that its Cloud One platform had been compromised. Responding to a query from news agency AFP, a Defence Department official said late Friday, “The Department of War's systems are safe, secure, and managed 24-7 by the best experts and teams in the world. We will continue to maintain all mission-critical operations and applications.”

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"As a matter of policy and operations security, the Department of War does not comment on the status of our networks," a Defense Department official said.

Also Read: US Air Force hacked: Trump’s former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn demands answers from White House

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{{^usCountry}} The breach was first reported by Reuters, which cited three people familiar with the matter. The intrusion was discovered within the past month during an upgrade of the Cloud One platform. The discovery has disrupted operations across the system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The breach was first reported by Reuters, which cited three people familiar with the matter. The intrusion was discovered within the past month during an upgrade of the Cloud One platform. The discovery has disrupted operations across the system. {{/usCountry}}

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The identity of the hackers, the full extent of the breach and whether any data was stolen remain unclear.

The US Air Force, said it "does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems. We continuously take prudent measures to protect Department (of the Air Force) information, systems and mission capabilities."

What is Cloud One?

Initiated in 2017, Cloud One was designed as a centralised platform to meet the US Air Force's information technology requirements. It brings together services provided by four major technology companies — Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet — to support several applications, including those managing personnel records, salaries, logistics and maintenance.

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These include the Air Force's Cloud-Based Command and Control system, which combines air defence radar information and other data feeds from across North America. Another application, the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System, tracks bombs and missiles across more than 200 US Air Force locations worldwide.

Hack disrupts Air Force operations

The discovery of the breach has disrupted several operations on Cloud One, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Updates to applications already running on the platform were also blocked. This left Air Force personnel unable to install fixes even as the technology industry disclosed a fresh set of serious software vulnerabilities. Another source said administrator rights had been withdrawn from some users.

One source said the hackers had exploited a software vulnerability to gain access to the platform's control plane. The source compared the control plane to a universal remote, explaining that access could theoretically allow intruders to check the operational status of military aircraft or track the movement of spare parts. However, it was unclear whether the hackers had accessed such information.

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Investigators have also brought in US Cyber Command, the military's cyber warfare unit, to assess the damage.

Latest in string of cyber incidents

The reported breach comes amid growing concerns over cyberattacks, particularly those powered by artificial intelligence. Cloud-based networks are considered especially vulnerable because AI models can rapidly identify weaknesses across large digital systems.

The United States has been dealing with the fallout from at least six other recently disclosed cyber incidents. These include two incidents involving the FBI, an earlier breach of Pentagon data, a leak of Department of Homeland Security personnel information, an intrusion affecting at least two intelligence agencies and a hack targeting the Treasury Department.

The latest incident comes amid a broader series of reported disruptions to government and private-sector digital infrastructure in the US and elsewhere.

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In recent weeks, the CIA and FBI were reportedly targeted in cyberattacks. Suppliers to major American financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, Visa and Mastercard, were also hit.

Other incidents included a major Microsoft Outlook outage, an issue involving US air traffic control and a reported disruption to a top-secret National Security Agency (NSA) network earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies)