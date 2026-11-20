A US warship arrived at an Indian shipyard near Chennai on Friday for repairs, reflecting growing confidence in the country’s ship-repair infrastructure and technical capabilities.

The Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) during a replenishment-at-sea in South China Sea on May 14, 2024. (US Navy)

The supply ship USNS Wally Schirra is at L&T’s Kattupalli shipyard for repairs under the India-US Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA), which was signed in 2023. This is the fifth instance of a US naval vessel undergoing repairs at Kattupalli.

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USNS Wally Schirra is part of the US Navy’s Military Sealift Command, which provides ocean transportation, logistics and specialised maritime support to American military and government agencies worldwide.

India-US cooperation in ship repairs began in August 2022, when USNS Charles Drew became the first US Navy vessel to undergo repairs at an Indian shipyard. This was followed by repairs of USNS Matthew Perry in March 2023 and USNS Salvor in July 2023.

Following these initial repairs, L&T’s Kattupalli shipyard signed the Master Ship Repair Agreement with the US Navy in April 2023, institutionalising cooperation and enabling the facility to undertake voyage repairs of US naval vessels. USNS Charles Drew subsequently returned to Kattupalli for repairs in December 2024.

“The arrival of USNS Wally Schirra also marks the resumption of US naval ship-repair activity at Kattupalli following the previous repair visit in December 2024,” the external affairs ministry said. “This underscores India’s efforts to facilitate international ship-repair operations, strengthen maritime industrial cooperation and create an enabling environment for greater utilisation of Indian shipyards.”

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{{^usCountry}} With its strategic location along major international shipping routes, expanding shipyard infrastructure, skilled workforce and growing technical capabilities, India is positioned to emerge as a hub for ship repair and maintenance across the Indo-Pacific and beyond, the ministry said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With its strategic location along major international shipping routes, expanding shipyard infrastructure, skilled workforce and growing technical capabilities, India is positioned to emerge as a hub for ship repair and maintenance across the Indo-Pacific and beyond, the ministry said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Significantly, USNS Wally Schirra is the first US naval vessel to arrive for repairs following the coming into force of the revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) facilitating the entry and exit of ship crew,” the ministry statement said.

The revised SOP was finalised through coordinated efforts by the external affairs ministry, home ministry, defence ministry, Bureau of Immigration and department of defence production, reflecting a whole-of-government approach to facilitate ship repair operations in India.