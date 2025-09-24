Search
Wed, Sept 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

US sanctions two Indian nationals for supplying counterfeit pills with Fentanyl

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 24, 2025 10:27 pm IST

The department identified the two nationals sanctioned as Sadiq Abbas Habib Sayyed and Khizar Mohammad Iqbal Shaikh.

The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday sanctioned two Indian nationals and one India-based online pharmacy for supplying “hundreds of thousands” of counterfeit prescription pills filled with fentanyl and other illicit drugs to people in the United States.

Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley said that too many families have been torn apart by fentanyl.(Unsplash)
Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley said that too many families have been torn apart by fentanyl.(Unsplash)

The department identified the two nationals sanctioned as Sadiq Abbas Habib Sayyed and Khizar Mohammad Iqbal Shaikh.

“Sayyed and Shaikh marketed and sold these pills as discounted, legitimate pharmaceutical products, which were instead filled with illicit drugs like fentanyl, a fentanyl analogue, and methamphetamine,” the department said in a release.

“Both Sayyed and Shaikh have used encrypted messaging platforms to conduct their illegal business and market their product to victims,” it added.

Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley said that too many families have been torn apart by fentanyl.

"Today, we are acting to hold accountable those who profit from this poison,” Hurley said. “Treasury will continue to advance President Trump’s commitment to Make America Fentanyl Free by targeting drug traffickers.”

Fentanyl has been the primary driver of the synthetic opioid crisis, which is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans. Opioid overdose remains the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had named India, Pakistan, China and Afghanistan among 23 nations designated as “major drug transit or major illicit drug producing countries,” warning that the production and trafficking of narcotics and precursor chemicals from these countries threatens the safety of the United States and its citizens.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and India Reaction Trump's H-1B Visa on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and India Reaction Trump's H-1B Visa on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / US sanctions two Indian nationals for supplying counterfeit pills with Fentanyl
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On