In a major reshuffle ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the state government transferred 144 police officers, mostly deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and assistant commissioners of police (ACPs), across the state. The reshuffle also saw significant changes in the Lucknow police commissionerate, with six officers transferred out and an equal number posted in.

The reshuffle also brought significant changes to other major police commissionerates, including Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Agra, Prayagraj and Varanasi (Naeem Ansari/ANI) more less

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The reshuffle spans district police units, commissionerates, the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), training centres and specialised wings, reflecting a broader redeployment of personnel ahead of the politically significant 2027 assembly elections.

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Of the six officers transferred out of the Lucknow commissionerate, four have been posted outside the state capital. Sujit Kumar Dubey, who was serving as an ACP in Lucknow, has been posted as DSP in Ayodhya, while Rajnish Verma has been transferred to Baghpat. Radha Raman Singh has been shifted to Kheri, and Shakeel Ahmed, another ACP in the Lucknow commissionerate, has been posted to the Agra commissionerate.

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{{^usCountry}} The remaining two officers have been posted to specialised establishments in Lucknow. Ramesh Singh has been appointed DSP at the Uttar Pradesh Security Headquarters, while Ranjeet Kumar has been transferred to STF headquarters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remaining two officers have been posted to specialised establishments in Lucknow. Ramesh Singh has been appointed DSP at the Uttar Pradesh Security Headquarters, while Ranjeet Kumar has been transferred to STF headquarters. {{/usCountry}}

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In a reciprocal move, six officers have been brought into the Lucknow commissionerate from various districts and police commissionerates. They include Ramkaran from Bulandshahr, Amrish Kumar from Firozabad, Arvind Kumar-I from Unnao, Sameer Kumar Singh from Barabanki and Vivek Yadav from the Prayagraj commissionerate. Pragya Pathak, who was serving as an ACP in the Varanasi commissionerate, has also been transferred to Lucknow.

The reshuffle also brought significant changes to other major police commissionerates, including Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Agra, Prayagraj and Varanasi. Several officers have been transferred between commissionerates and district police units, with some ACPs being posted as DSPs in districts and vice versa.

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Besides regular policing assignments, the reshuffle also involves the redistribution of officers across the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), police training institutions, intelligence units, cybercrime establishments, UP-112 headquarters and other specialised wings. Several officers have been posted to PAC battalions and training centres in different parts of the state.

The 144 transfers span western, central, eastern and Bundelkhand regions of the state, covering districts and commissionerates such as Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Meerut, Moradabad, Agra, Kanpur, Saharanpur, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar, among others.

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The large-scale reshuffle comes ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, when the police administration will play a crucial role in maintaining law and order, preventing electoral violence and ensuring peaceful polling. The Election Commission’s guidelines on the tenure and transfer of police personnel are also expected to shape further administrative changes as the elections approach. The latest reshuffle is part of a wider restructuring of the police establishment, involving the redeployment of officers across districts, commissionerates and specialised units. The transfer order also provides for the cancellation of certain earlier transfer orders.