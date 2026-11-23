Qazi Faraz Ahmad is the Deputy News Editor with Hindustan Times. With more than 18 years of experience in hardcore journalism, he has been extensively reporting on policy, politics, and governance from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh. Based in Lucknow, Faraz is part of the Hindustan Times UP Bureau, where he reports on key beats. He has closely tracked and covered major electoral battles, including the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the 2022 UP Assembly elections, the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His sharp analysis and on-ground insights have made him a trusted voice on Uttar Pradesh politics and national policy matters. Faraz brings rich experience from reputed organisations such as Press Trust of India (PTI), CNN-News18, Dainik Jagran Group, Oman Tribune (Muscat) and other leading media houses. Known for his in-depth ground reporting and copy-editing skills, he combines journalistic rigour with a deep understanding of northern India's sociopolitical landscape. A passionate traveller and trainer associated with initiatives like the Google News Initiative, he continues to deliver credible, impactful journalism on critical developments shaping the region and the country.
2027 Uttar Pradesh polls: Samajwadi Party, Congress form four-member panels each for seat-sharing talks
The two parties will hold two-day talks in Delhi on November 23 and 24 in the first phase, examining all 403 seats on a constituency-by-constituency basis with a focus on local strength and electoral prospects.
The Samajwadi Party and the Congress have each constituted four-member panels to hold seat-sharing negotiations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, marking a formal and structured start to opposition coordination ahead of the polls. The two parties will hold two-day talks in Delhi on November 23 and 24 in the first phase, examining all 403 seats on a constituency-by-constituency basis with a focus on local strength and electoral prospects.
The SP panel is headed by national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav, the party said on X. The other members are Lok Sabha MPs Rajiv Rai and Iqra Chaudhary (also known as Iqra Hasan), and SP state president Shyam Lal Pal. The Congress panel comprises the party’s UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state president Aradhna Mishra, state working president Imran Masood and AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has repeatedly emphasised that the seat-sharing formula will rest on winnability rather than any fixed number of seats. “We will sit and talk about who can win from where and then decide our candidates. Winnability will be the sole criterion, as only through this can we defeat the BJP,” he had said.
The development comes over a week after Akhilesh Yadav stated recently at the HT Leadership Summit that the Congress was seeking 181 seats in an alliance for the 403-member assembly.
The Congress has since clarified that it will not be rigid on numbers and is looking for a “respectable share.”
Speaking to the media in Mau on Sunday, SP panel member Rajiv Rai said, “We are going to hold discussions on all 403 seats. It will be a two-day meeting initially and we will see who is strong on which seat and ultimately decide.”
Congress UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said, “We will have a threadbare discussion one after the other (on) seats, sitting across the table in Delhi tomorrow.”
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra termed the formation of the panels a “good start.”
“This is a good start, and the Congress party has continuously worked to strengthen the alliance; we worked in 2024, and even today in 2027, the Congress is fully ready to uphold its alliance duties,” she said.
Responding to the formation of SP and Congress panels for seat-sharing talks, UP BJP spokesperson Anand Dubey said, “The Samajwadi Party and the Congress alliance for 2027 assembly polls will not have any impact on the state’s political landscape. Voters are fully aware of the SP’s previous tenure in the state when lawlessness and crime was rampant. As the Congress has no base left in the state, the Samajwadi Party will only be at the receiving end by conceding seats to the Congress.”
The negotiations reflect a pragmatic approach by both parties within the INDIA bloc framework. In the 2022 assembly elections, the BJP won a second successive term, securing a decisive majority with 255 seats, while the SP won 111 and the Congress managed only two.
By contrast, the two parties, contesting as allies, performed strongly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. The SP won 37 seats, the Congress six, and the BJP 33. With 202 seats needed for a majority in the 403-member assembly, leaders from both sides have signalled that a winnability-driven, seat-by-seat understanding is essential to mount a united challenge to the BJP. The Delhi talks are expected to set the tone for further alliance coordination in the months ahead.
The Samajwadi Party has been out of power in Uttar Pradesh since 2017 and the Congress since 1989.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gaurav Saigal has over two decades of experience in reporting on public policy, governance, politics, and social issues and extensively covers developments in Uttar Pradesh, including state politics, government policies, infrastructure, the economy, environmental issues, and public administration. He has worked across locations and worked with various media organisations. He has travelled across the state for news reporting. He produces fact-based, balanced, and insightful reports that explain the impact of policy decisions on citizens. He has reported on a wide range of significant stories, from legislative proceedings and elections to development projects, wildlife conservation, and governance reforms. His coverage reflects a strong understanding of regional affairs and a commitment to delivering accurate, timely, and well-researched journalism. His articles regularly provide readers with context and analysis on key issues shaping Uttar Pradesh and the nation. He is consistent in field reporting and in-depth coverage of public affairs. His journalism is characterised by clarity, credibility, and a focus on issues of public interest. His coverage reflects a strong understanding of regional affairs and a commitment to delivering accurate, timely, and well-researched journalism. His content is characterised by an emphasis on factual reporting, official data, and policy analysis, often explaining the impact of government decisions on citizens and institutions.