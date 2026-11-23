The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has shortened the timeline for resolving disputes between homebuyers and developers through its conciliation mechanism to 30 days from the first hearing, down from the earlier 60 days prescribed in November 2021. MahaRERA has shortened the timeline for resolving disputes between homebuyers and developers in Maharashtra through its conciliation mechanism to 30 days from the first hearing, down from the earlier 60 days. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo ) more

Under the revised procedure, the Conciliation Bench must issue a notice and schedule the first hearing within 15 days of a complaint being assigned to it. The 30-day period from the first hearing is intended to conclude the proceedings, either through an amicable settlement between the parties or by referring the unresolved complaint back to MahaRERA.

"It is considered necessary to expedite resolution of complaints by updating the prescribed conciliation timelines. Hence, amended timelines are prescribed for disposal of complaints referred for conciliation," MahaRERA said in a circular.

According to the MahaRERA circular, upon assignment, the concerned Conciliation Bench shall issue a notice and fix the complaint for the first hearing within 15 days.

"Once the first hearing is conducted, the conciliation process should be completed within a further period of 30 days. If, during the conciliation process, it is felt that the matter is not progressing toward settlement, or if finalised settlement terms are not submitted on record, then such complaints should be closed and referred back to MahaRERA within that further 30-day period, either as conciliation settled or failed," the MahaRERA said in the circular.

Also Read: MahaRERA complaint resolution jumps 81% in 2025; Fresh homebuyer grievances rise 29%

What is a conciliation forum? Conciliation forums have been set up under Section 32(g) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, to facilitate the amicable settlement of disputes between developers and homebuyers through forums established by consumer or promoter associations.

The forum consists of representatives from Mumbai Grahak Panchayat and the promoters' associations. Under this forum, disputes between homebuyers and developers under the RERA Act are addressed.

Also Read: MahaRERA update: Conciliation forums resolve 1,749 disputes between homebuyers and real estate developers

In March 2024, former MahaRERA chairman Ajoy Mehta said that the success rate of conciliation forums is around 35% to 50%. "It is much faster, and there are no appeals or additions as things get closed. Some cases come back to us, but we do cater to those. Around 50% of the cases are getting sorted, which is fairly good," he said in March 2024.