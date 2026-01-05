MahaRERA complaint resolution jumps 81% in 2025; Fresh homebuyer grievances rise 29%

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) announced on January 5 that it had disposed of a record number of 6,945 complaints from homebuyers in 2025. The data released by the authority states that in 2025, it received 5,039 complaints, a 29% increase from the 3,880 complaints received in 2024. The authority data also shows that there was an 81% increase in complaint resolution in 2025 compared to 2024. MahaRERA update: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) announced on January 5 that it had disposed of a record number of 6,945 complaints from homebuyers in 2025. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

"During the calendar year 2025, a total of 5,039 complaints were filed, and they issued orders on as many as 6,945 complaints during this period, thereby providing significant relief to the homebuyers. In the earlier years, specifically in 2024, a total of 3,824 cases were resolved, compared to 2,784 in 2023. The number of complaints filed in 2024 was 3,880, and 4,000 in 2023," MahaRERA said in a statement.

According to the statement, although 6,916 complaints are currently pending with MahaRERA, all complaints registered up to November 2025 have either had their first hearing or had their hearing dates scheduled. For the first time, MahaRERA has implemented a system wherein complaints are acknowledged and scheduled for a hearing within one to two months of being filed.

MahaRERA issued registration numbers to 4,282 housing projects According to MahaRERA, a total of 4,282 projects were issued registration numbers in 2025. In India, Maharashtra has the highest number of housing projects. The state not only leads in terms of the record number of housing projects, but MahaRERA is also very vigilant when it comes to issuing registration numbers, extensions, and amendments for these housing projects.

The data reveals that out of the total project registrations, 1,144 projects were from Pune, 103 from Mumbai City, 587 from Mumbai Suburban, 675 from Thane, 384 from Raigad, 283 from Nashik, 281 from Nagpur, and 258 from Palghar.

Integration of all 481 planning authorities with MahaRERA’s system According to MahaRERA, there are a total of 481 planning authorities in the state that grant construction-related permissions. Previously, there were difficulties in verifying the Commencement Certificates (CC) of projects applying to MahaRERA for registration. The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai is the only such authority where verification of permissions is possible, due to the availability of these on its website and integration with the MahaRERA system.

