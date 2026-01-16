Dehradun, The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Thursday took a series of key decisions, including approving equal pay for equal work for Uttarakhand Purv Sainik Kalyan Nigam Limited employees and bringing an ordinance to amend the Uniform Civil Code . Uttarakhand Cabinet approves equal pay for UPNL employees, amendments to UCC

The Cabinet also approved the introduction of new rules for the registration and regulation of homestays and bed-and-breakfast establishments.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, State Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli said it was decided to provide benefits related to equal pay for equal work to UPNL employees who have completed 10 years of continuous service in the first phase.

He said the decision was taken based on the recommendations of the Cabinet sub-committee formed in this regard, and that, considering the state's financial condition, the benefit will be provided in a phased manner.

Bagoli said the Cabinet also approved necessary amendments to the original UCC through an ordinance to address practical difficulties and clerical errors that emerged during implementation of some provisions. The UCC is scheduled to be implemented in the state on January 27, 2025.

The Cabinet cleared the 'Uttarakhand Tourism, Travel Business, Homestay and Bed-and-Breakfast Registration Rules – 2026', under which only permanent residents of the state will now be able to avail the benefits of the homestay scheme.

In another decision, the proposal to provide a state government guarantee for loans from banks to the state's four cooperative and public sector sugar mills for the current crushing season was also approved.

Bagoli said the state government will provide a guarantee of ₹270.28 crore for the Doiwala, Kichha, Nadehi, and Bajpur sugar mills for the crushing season 2025-26.

The Cabinet further decided to rename the Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy located in Haridwar as Uttarakhand Sanskrit Sansthanam.

It cleared a proposal to provide an additional 25 per cent assistance as the state's share, in addition to the 50 per cent subsidy provided by the central government under the Horticulture Mission for the 'Anti-Hail Net' scheme.

Bagoli explained that horticultural crops such as apples, peaches, plums, apricots, and pears can be almost completely protected from hailstorms and strong winds by using 'anti-hail nets', and it also protects the fruits from birds.

The Cabinet also approved the launch of a pilot project in Kedarnath Dham to convert mule dung into eco-friendly fuel by mixing it with pine needles in equal proportions.

