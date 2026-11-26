For generations, families in Uttarkashi’s remote Pawani village have spent weeks stocking up on foodgrains, firewood and fodder before winter, knowing that heavy snowfall can cut them off from the rest of the world for months. But a massive fire on November 24 destroyed more than 45 homes and wiped out those carefully built reserves, leaving residents facing the freezing months ahead with almost nothing.

A massive fire destroyed more than 45 homes in Uttarkashi’s Pawani village, wiping out foodgrains and firewood stored for winter. CM Dhami announced ₹5 lakh aid. more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The fire, which reportedly started after a domestic gas cylinder exploded on Tuesday, engulfed the village within minutes, leaving residents little time to salvage their belongings. A shortage of water in the village also made it difficult to contain the flames.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

“The fire started after a domestic gas cylinder blast and engulfed the whole village, giving us no time to respond. My house was also gutted,” said Yash Panwar, husband of gram pradhan Jagtima Devi.

The fire, which reportedly started after a domestic gas cylinder exploded on Tuesday, engulfed the village within minutes

“There is a shortage of water in the village, so we could not do much to stop the flames. Everything was destroyed within minutes,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Pawani village in Mori tehsil on Thursday and met families affected by the fire, assuring them of government support for relief and rehabilitation. He announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for each affected family and directed officials to conduct a detailed assessment of the losses. Winter stocks destroyed, residents fear months of isolation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Pawani village in Mori tehsil on Thursday and met families affected by the fire, assuring them of government support for relief and rehabilitation. He announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for each affected family and directed officials to conduct a detailed assessment of the losses. Winter stocks destroyed, residents fear months of isolation {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Residents had prepared for winter well before December by storing foodgrains, pulses, potatoes, firewood and fodder. Heavy snowfall can block roads and leave the village cut off for months, forcing families to rely on these stocks and wood-fired hearths to keep warm. But all those carefully laid preparations have now gone up in flames.

“Everything inside the house has turned into ashes, leaving nothing to survive on during the coming winter season,” said Kagdi Devi, 80, recalling how her family members helped her escape as the fire spread.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kagat Ram, 88, said he fled his home without taking anything with him. “With two to three feet of snow expected here and roads cut off for months, I wonder how the elders and little ones will survive the freezing nights,” he said.

As residents sift through the ashes for anything that may have survived, finding shelter that can withstand the approaching winter has become an immediate concern. Gram pradhan Jagtima Devi said the affected families needed at least one-room prefabricated structures to protect themselves from the cold.

Pawani fire leaves 45 families without homes, winter supplies in Uttarkashi

“The residents require at least a one-room prefabricated house so that they can keep warm during the winter months. It would be difficult to survive in a tent in the biting cold,” she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Residents have also sought a permanent fire hydrant facility, pointing out that most houses in the village are made of wood and are therefore vulnerable to fires. They have called for better firefighting arrangements to prevent a recurrence of the disaster.

School destroyed, administration steps up relief

The blaze also destroyed the village primary school, where around 10 to 20 children were enrolled, adding to the uncertainty facing families already struggling to rebuild their lives.

“One moment we had a home and school, and the next we were standing outside watching our whole village burn, with all our children’s books and clothes gone in the massive fire,” Kagat Ram said.

Dhami directed officials to make immediate arrangements for safe accommodation, keeping in view the cold weather and the possibility of snowfall. He also stressed that the education of children affected by the disaster should not be disrupted and instructed officials to make alternative arrangements for their schooling.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

District magistrate Prashant Arya has been stationed at the site, overseeing relief and rehabilitation work. The Public Works department has constructed a temporary helipad to facilitate the movement of personnel and relief supplies, while a community kitchen has been set up to provide meals. A storeroom at the primary school is also being prepared as a temporary shelter.

Following directions from the district magistrate, the electricity department installed streetlights along key routes, public spaces and fire-affected areas after the blaze damaged basic infrastructure. The lighting is expected to make movement safer at night and facilitate ongoing relief operations.

Teams from several departments, including the police, revenue, State Disaster Response Force, disaster management, drinking water, electricity, animal husbandry and health, have been deployed in the village.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The disaster management minister, vice-chairman of the State Disaster Management Advisory Committee and secretary of disaster management and rehabilitation also conducted an aerial survey of the affected area by helicopter on Wednesday.

Food supplies to be replenished as winter approaches

Dhami said on Thursday that arrangements would be made to replace the six-month supply of foodgrains destroyed in the fire. He directed officials to ensure that affected families faced no shortage of food or other essential items.

CM Dhami announces ₹ 5 lakh aid for each Pawani fire-hit family

The Uttarkashi Disaster Management Authority has distributed 123 blankets, 100 jackets, 45 pairs of gumboots, 24 tents, four large tents and Red Cross tents, 12 utensil sets, 45 sets of cooking pots, kadhais, steel lotas and tiffins, 45 gas stoves, 45 buckets and 45 hygiene kits.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The supplies also include 50 mattresses, 50 sets of bedsheets, pillows and covers, 15 solar streetlights, 100 glasses, 100 plates and 50 torches.

Forty-five ration kits have been sent to the affected families. Each kit contains 20 kg of rice, along with flour, oil, salt, sugar, tea and other essential food items. Mori tehsil has separately distributed rice, flour, pulses, oil, sugar, tea leaves, soap, spices, salt, potatoes and soy chunks, besides 15 tarpaulins.

However, the relief supplies are only an initial response to the scale of the loss. The fire destroyed not just homes but also the food and fuel stocks that residents had accumulated to last through the months when snowfall could leave them isolated.

Relief efforts have also begun outside Uttarkashi. Shubham Negi, an IT professional based in Chandigarh who runs the Dehradun-based nonprofit organisation Koshish Care, said his organisation was collecting warm clothes, utensils and other supplies for the affected families.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We are collecting relief material — warm clothes, utensils, etc. — for the affected families of Pawani village and are planning to deliver it on Sunday,” Negi said. “We also appeal to people to come forward in this hour of need and help the villagers survive the upcoming winter season,” he added.

During his visit, Dhami sat among the affected families, listened to their concerns and assured them that the administration and government machinery stood firmly with them, particularly children, women and the elderly. He said the village’s long-term needs, including a water reservoir and a helipad, would also be addressed, but immediate relief and rehabilitation remained the government’s priority.