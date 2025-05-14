Uttarakhand to use satellite imageries, drones to assess plantation success

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand forest department has introduced new initiatives including the use of satellite imagery and drones to assess the success of plantation drives. This comes months after a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report revealed irregularities in the use of funds intended for forest conservation. Until now, the number of trees planted were counted after physically visiting the sites (File Photo)

Until now, the number of trees planted was counted after physically visiting the sites. “There are several satellites covering Uttarakhand, providing data at various resolutions. Using this satellite data, we can monitor plantations and activities like soil and moisture conservation to evaluate their impact. This is the first time such a technology-driven system is being used for plantation monitoring,” Rahul, chief conservator of forests (monitoring, evaluation, IT, and modernisation) said.

Drones will be used to assess the overall impact of the plantation efforts. “For instance, if a moisture conservation activity has been undertaken, drones help us determine the change in the moisture regime and the increase in vegetation in that area. Drones provide an accurate assessment,” he said.

Also, all plantations will be tracked using GPS. “For every plantation site, we create a digital file in KML format (a file used to display geographic data in Earth browsers like Google Earth). We then superimpose this digital file onto satellite imagery, which helps us determine the actual area of the plantation, whether the site was suitable, and what impact it has had,” Rahul said.

Also Read: India’s forest, tree cover at 25.17% due to large scale plantation works: Govt to UN

“These initiatives will be effective in evaluating plantation success and eliminate the possibility of false plantations,” he added.

Aiming to bring greater transparency to plantation efforts, Uttarakhand forest minister Subodh Uniyal said, “We must maintain a balance between the economy and the environment. Whenever forest land is diverted for roads or other development projects, we are required to provide compensatory land in return. Uttarakhand is the only state in the country where forest cover has increased after the formation of the state. Forests are important and so is development.”

The CAG report, tabled in the state assembly during the budget session in February, said that the funds meant for compensatory afforestation under compensatory afforestation fund management and planning authority (CAMPA) were diverted to buying iPhones, kitchen appliances, building renovation, even fighting court cases. The report pointed out that “at the divisional level, ₹13.86 crore were diverted/ expended on inadmissible activities. This included renovation of forest department buildings and purchases of iPhones and computers.”

Also Read: Uttarakhand forest department releases report on 2,147 conserved plant species

The annual average expenditure under CAMPA in Uttarakhand is around ₹ 300 crore.

In March, the state forest department started the process of hiring an external agency for better implementation and transparency in CAMPA activities. However, the officials said they had started the process to hire the agency last year, even though an expression of interest was issued on March 25.