Uttarakhand woman hacks father to death after rape attempt

A 26-year-old woman killed her father with an axe after he allegedly tried to rape her on Monday night in Badkot area of Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, locals said on Wednesday.

The woman, who is married, has been arrested on Tuesday morning by the revenue police under which the area falls and the case is yet to come to the regular police, said officials.

According to locals, the incident happened late on Monday night at the 51-year-man’s house where his daughter had come to attend a function.

“On the night of the incident, the accused was sleeping in the house after attending the local function. After a few moments, the deceased came into her room and pounced on her. Shocked, she protested after which he tried to overpower her,” said a local on condition of anonymity.

The local quoted above said that both of them were alone in the house with the other members of the family away at the function.

“While trying to resist, she picked an axe kept in the house and attacked him several times which caused his death. After sometime when the remaining family members came, they saw him lying in a pool of blood and asked her the reason… It was then she narrated her ordeal,” he added.

Station house officer of Badkot police station DS Kohli confirmed the man’s death but said he was “not sure about the exact reason”.

“Yes, we came to know about the incident. We received the information that the accused woman had come to her maternal home to attend the Devrana fair organised in the area. The incident happened after she went home after attending the fair,” Kohli said.

“We don’t know the exact reason but we were informed that there was an argument between the two during which she attacked him several times with the axe. One of the wounds went deep, which killed him on Tuesday morning,” he said.

Revenue police of the area are conducting the investigation into the crime.

“More details could be known once the case is transferred to us which will likely happen after one or two days,” Kohli said.

The local patwari, who is also the revenue police inspector, could not be contacted despite several attempts.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 16:34 IST