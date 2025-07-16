Ganga swells across UP: Varanasi faces flood-like situation, Manikarnika Ghat completely submerged

Amid incessant rainfall across northern India, the Ganga River is swelling rapidly, prompting flood alerts in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Varanasi and Prayagraj. The swollen Ganga river following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Varanasi.(PTI)

As per reports, the Ganga is also in full spate in Varanasi, where all 84 ghats are completely submerged. In response to rising water levels, authorities have opened 18 gates of the Matatila Dam in Lalitpur and 8 gates of the Govind Sagar Dam.

In Sambhal, the river is now flowing at a critical 177.60 meters, putting at least 36 villages at potential risk.